Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Gritt’s Fun Farm open for season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gritt’s Fun Farm is Gritt’s Farm’s annual 6-week fall festival that takes place each year, from the middle of September through the end of October. It features nearly 30 family attractions on 300 acres of farm land, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn...
WSAZ
The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new desserts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler Factory has some sweet new additions to their menu. Brock Thompson, owner of The Peach Cobbler Factory, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested...
West Virginia small towns named among best to visit for Halloween
Two neighboring small cities in West Virginia have made Trips to Discover's list of best small towns to visit for Halloween.
wchstv.com
Fall begins with the chilliest night since May
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mother Nature definitely followed the calendar this year!. Just after 9 p.m. EST the sun will be directly over the equator, marking the Fall Equinox. Fall temperatures decided to come in a few hours earlier. Some gusty showers Thursday morning gave way to blue skies,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvexplorer.com
Downtown Beckley getting even odder, say fair organizers
BECKLEY, W.Va.—Organizers of a third annual oddities fair being celebrated September 24 in historic downtown Beckley say things are about to get even odder. Sponsored by the Beckley Arts and Entertainment Exhibition, otherwise known as BEX, the Oddities and Curiosities Fair, will host the expanded open-air market with more than 40 artists and vendors, including mystics, musicians, ghost hunters, podcasters, and wandering performers.
wvexplorer.com
Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia
BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: Mary Ingles Encampment
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mary Draper Ingles and her husband William lived on the very edge of western settlement in the year 1755. Their home was known as Drapers Meadows, and is located at present day Radford, Virginia. Unfortunately, England and France were at war for control of North...
Living History: WWII-era ship docks in Charleston
Charleston, WV (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Optimum service restored to Charleston woman after WSAZ inquiry
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - LeaVada Canaday said the death of her husband, Paul, before their 50th anniversary this summer shook her world. “A couple of months ago we found out he had lung cancer, and it was stage four by that time, and there wasn’t anything we could do,” she said. “We were part of each other, you know, what I knew he knew and vice versa, you know?”
wchstv.com
County, city officials host first listening session for proposed Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Izzy Paulson and Lily Patnoe, two students at Charleston Catholic, are on the swim team at the YMCA. The idea of a sports complex coming to Charleston that would have a swim facility piqued their interest. “It would be great to have more space," Paulson...
traveltasteandtour.com
A hidden paradise full of outdoor adventure awaits you in scenic Gilbert, West Virginia.
Nestled in a southern corner of the Mountain State, Gilbert is an ATV and UTV friendly town that boasts year-round ATV and UTV trail riding, with family friendly fun regardless of the season! Each year in October, as the foliage begins to change and the colors are vibrant, the town plays host to National Trail Fest, the largest ATV and UTV event on the east coast. Now in existence for over two decades, the event draws crowds to the town from all over the US and even other countries. The town, whose population is normally less than 400, swells with tourists exploring the area. The festival, which begins the Thursday prior to Columbus Day each year, gives the opportunity for visitors to experience the hundreds of miles of off-road trails along the Hatfield-Mccoy Trail System, named for the iconic American feuding families. The trail system is home to a number of individual trails including Bearwallow, Rockhouse, Devil Anse, Buffalo Mountain, Pinnacle Creek, Indian Ridge, Pocahontas, Ivy Branch, Cabwaylingo, and Warrior. The festival includes more than just riding trails of course, there are mud pits, live music shows, a parade, vendors and food offerings as well as drag racing, fireworks and vehicle manufacturers showing off all their equipment and new ATV/UTV models!
Marshall flight school adds to its fleet
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School got a new plane on Wednesday. The new Cirrus SR 20 flew into West Virginia International Yeager Airport from the Cirrus facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. This will be the fifth aircraft in the Bill Noe Flight School’s fleet. The university says that this unit, along with another […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man struck in Charleston hit-and-run
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was struck by a vehicle on the Patrick St. Bridge on Tuesday. Kanawha County Metro says that medics responded to the man near the South Charleston Water Treatment Plant after he walked down to MacCorkle Ave. They say he doesn’t appear to have any noticeable injuries, but the person driving the […]
Local church makes apple butter for a good cause
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local church in Greenbrier County decided to whip up a nice treat going to a good cause. Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg cooked up some homemade apple butter to sell at their upcoming art and craft show. They also held their Saturday of Service where community members came out for […]
wchstv.com
Lavalette, Huntington assisted living facilities to close after abrupt resident transfer
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Now that the residents are gone, some belongings are being removed from Grayson Assisted Living Center in Lavalette. Delivery technicians with Performance Medical Solutions making runs for the VA report it feels like there are people living there. "There are closets with doors wide...
Metro News
Weather will cooperate with summer to fall transition in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The calendar says the seasonal transition from summer to fall happens this week and the weather is actually following the same pattern. Humidity dominated Wednesday afternoon’s forecast, but the autumn arrival on Wednesday night into Thursday will include a pair of cold fronts which will drastically cool things off.
WSAZ
New store opens at the Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A new store opened its doors at the Huntington Mall. The new store called Rose & Remington opened on Saturday. It’s located near the child’s play area and directly next to Hollister Co. In a release, Rose & Remington is described as a women’s lifestyle...
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
wchstv.com
Body of man who appeared to be homeless found in storage building of old museum
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man who appeared to be homeless was discovered in a storage building of the Old River Museum at First and Main streets in Point Pleasant. Police Chief Joe Veith said police were notified about 3 p.m. Monday about a body...
thelevisalazer.com
ARC’S FIRST PATIENT TELLS HER STORY; NOW A TOP OFFICER IN COMPANY
During the late 1990s’ coal boomed in Appalachia. Life was simple, miners made good money, and friends, along with neighbors, were like family. But, an unforeseen epidemic descended on the quite small towns of Eastern Kentucky. It’s a battle they still face today, addiction. “It robbed 13 years...
Comments / 0