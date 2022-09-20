ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wchstv.com

Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Third resident in 40s dies from COVID in past week

CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 cases again slightly declined between Monday and Tuesday while the third death in a week of someone in their 40s has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were 1,782 on Tuesday, down 68 from 1,850...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pbfingers.com

Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia

Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Bow deer season set to open this weekend in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hunters in West Virginia are dusting off their bows with deer season set to begin this weekend and state officials are issuing reminders about licenses and stamps. Deer archery and crossbow season officially gets underway Saturday, but hunters are reminded to purchase licenses and...
POLITICS
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government

When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
HOUSE RENT
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR said the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wchstv.com

Two face charges in Greenup County, Kentucky, after pursuit

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies said two people were taken into custody in Greenup County, Kentucky, after a two-county pursuit in which a cruiser was struck. Levi Russell McKinley of McDermott, Ohio, and Cheyenne Madison Carver of Portsmouth, Ohio, face charges after an incident Tuesday, according to a news release from the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

One-time supplemental payment on the way for those in W.Va. who received energy assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A supplemental payment is on the way for West Virginians who participated in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program in 2022. A one-time payment ranging anywhere from $25 to $465 will be issued to those who received LIEAP during the 2022 program year, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

