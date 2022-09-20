Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Thursday, while active virus cases dipped slightly. Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 72-year-old man from Kanawha County. a 66-year-old man from Monongalia County.
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Third resident in 40s dies from COVID in past week
CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 cases again slightly declined between Monday and Tuesday while the third death in a week of someone in their 40s has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were 1,782 on Tuesday, down 68 from 1,850...
pbfingers.com
Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia
Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia hunters’ last chance to buy deer stamps is this weekend
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resouces wants to remind hunters to buy deer stamps before archery season starts on Saturday.
wchstv.com
Bow deer season set to open this weekend in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hunters in West Virginia are dusting off their bows with deer season set to begin this weekend and state officials are issuing reminders about licenses and stamps. Deer archery and crossbow season officially gets underway Saturday, but hunters are reminded to purchase licenses and...
West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government
When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
wchstv.com
West Virginia submits bid to host Olympic diving trials, governor says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic diving trials, the state’s governor announced Thursday. Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release that the state has offered to host the Olympic trials at Mylan Park in Morgantown. “The world has...
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday
Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR said the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
West Virginia ranked last for ‘happiest state’ in 2022
Across the 50 states, West Virginia ranked 50th on WalletHub's "2022 Happiest States in America."
Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Thousands of bobwhite quail will be stocked in W.Va. to help restore species
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 20,000 bobwhite quail will be stocked at wildlife management areas across West Virginia to help restore a species that reached its peak in the 1920s but has declined sharply the last several decades. “I've missed these little rascals, and lots of people have,"...
wchstv.com
Walter Smittle, longtime W.Va. state fire marshal, remembered for his public service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Colleagues are mourning the death of a man who served 26 years as West Virginia state fire marshal. Walter “Walt” Smittle, 79, died Aug. 25 and will be remembered for the many he mentored during his lifetime, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
Native bird being reintroduced to West Virginia
More than 20,000 Bobwhite Quail will be stocked across West Virginia in an attempt to restore the population of the native bird, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
West Virginia’s 10 best specialty museums, according to Tripadvisor
West Virginia is home to some unique specialty museums that you can visit on your next trip into the state or around it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Two face charges in Greenup County, Kentucky, after pursuit
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies said two people were taken into custody in Greenup County, Kentucky, after a two-county pursuit in which a cruiser was struck. Levi Russell McKinley of McDermott, Ohio, and Cheyenne Madison Carver of Portsmouth, Ohio, face charges after an incident Tuesday, according to a news release from the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.
West Virginia is most vape-obsessed state, study says
Residents of West Virginia are looking for vapes the most, according to a recent study using Google Trends data.
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
wchstv.com
One-time supplemental payment on the way for those in W.Va. who received energy assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A supplemental payment is on the way for West Virginians who participated in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program in 2022. A one-time payment ranging anywhere from $25 to $465 will be issued to those who received LIEAP during the 2022 program year, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Comments / 1