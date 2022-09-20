Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday
Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
thecomeback.com
How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday
Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
Micah Parsons ‘Injured’ or ‘Hurt’ for Cowboys in Week 3 at Giants?
“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Micah Parsons says as the Cowboys ready for the Giants.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns as the two AFC North longtime rivals clash on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick. The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss...
Brady not sure why Fitzpatrick ‘has it out’ for him, admits he had tequila before infamous ‘that motherf—er’ remark
Tom Brady discussed recent comments made by Ryan Fitzpatrick, losing his cool against the Saints and his role in teammate Mike Evans’ fight with Marshon Lattimore, among other subjects, on his weekly podcast with Jim Gray.
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception
Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire
Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Comments / 0