ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Mexican national who fled from MCSO deputies sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison for possessing firearm

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
WESH

Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County

A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect attempts to blame brother in theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s

A suspect attempted to blame his brother in the theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s in Lady Lake. A total of $1,023 worth of paint was stolen from the store on Sept. 5. The suspect was captured on video surveillance with a cartload of paint near the self-checkout before he quickly left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sherif’s Office. The suspect got into a white Ford van. A detective tracked down the van, whose owner identified a man “who works for him on occasion,” the report said. The van’s owner said he would bring in that individual to meet with the detective.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County sheriff seeks help in locating strong arm robbery suspect

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who is wanted for strong arm robbery. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods stated that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Daniel Westbrook.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison

Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Four people arrested after homicide investigation in Levy County

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Levy County deputies connected them to a homicide investigation. Aonesty Smith, Ocean Dunn, Jerry Clanton and Theriyus Banks are all in jail on homicide charges. On August 14th, deputies say doctors at the Shands Kanapaha Emergency Center treated a...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Prison#Mexican#Mcso#K 9#The U S Border Patrol
ocala-news.com

OPD K-9 officer, partner assisting Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in human remains search

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office recently called upon a cadaver K-9 from Ocala to assist in the search for human remains. According to a media release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Monday, September 19, at approximately 4:15 p.m., human remains were discovered in a wooded area along SE County Line Road near Baker County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

19-year-old on drug offender probation arrested on drug charges

ARCHER, Fla. – Jonah Levon Godbolt, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was sentenced to drug offender probation in June on two other cases in which he entered a plea of nolo contendere to two separate charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, with other charges dropped.
ARCHER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
villages-news.com

75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom

A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Snapchat drug ring suspects dodge trial by accepting plea deals

Three Gainesville men accused of operating a drug-trafficking ring using Snapchat avoided trial Monday after negotiating last-minute plea deals. Authorities began investigating the group after a late-night shootout at Cabana Beach — an apartment complex popular with University of Florida students. Two of the defendants, Montayvious McKinnon and Tremayne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man arrested for attempted murder in domestic shootout; injures one

A Lecanto man was taken into custody under allegations a domestic dispute led him to threaten a few people with a knife and rifle before he injured a man in a shootout. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested 56-year-old John Jason Pullara Tuesday, Sept. 20, on charges of attempted murder, battery against a person 65 years old or older, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
LECANTO, FL
villages-news.com

Man driving on suspended license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A man driving on a suspended license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood. Anthony Joseph Tafoya, 32, of Ocklawaha, was driving a blue Chrysler Town & Country van on Tuesday on County Road 223 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the license plate had expired. During a traffic...
WILDWOOD, FL
WESH

Teen hit by Marion County Public Schools vehicle dies, police say

OCALA, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle Thursday morning, according to the Ocala Police Department. The teen was riding on the back of a motorcycle with his mother around 6:50 a.m. heading east on Southwest 20th Street. Ocala...
OCALA, FL
cbs12.com

2 car burglaries in Marion County, police need your help

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Marion County Police Department needs your help in identifying two car burglars. Police say that on August 29, someone shattered the front passenger window of a woman's vehicle parked at the Greenway Trailhead on SE Baseline Road. Her purse, driver’s license, credit and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park police arrest suspect after pursuit ends at Circle K in Lady Lake

Fruitland Park police arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended at a Circle K convenience store in Lady Lake. Quinton Lamont Stanley, 40, of Apopka, was driving a black Nissan pickup at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer began following Stanley’s vehicle and saw him throw a clear plastic bag out the passenger side window.
LADY LAKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy