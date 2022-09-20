Mexican national who fled from MCSO deputies sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison for possessing firearm

Read full article on original website
WESH
Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County
A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
villages-news.com
Suspect attempts to blame brother in theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s
A suspect attempted to blame his brother in the theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s in Lady Lake. A total of $1,023 worth of paint was stolen from the store on Sept. 5. The suspect was captured on video surveillance with a cartload of paint near the self-checkout before he quickly left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sherif’s Office. The suspect got into a white Ford van. A detective tracked down the van, whose owner identified a man “who works for him on occasion,” the report said. The van’s owner said he would bring in that individual to meet with the detective.
Clay County mother describes struggles and impact of losing daughter to fentanyl overdose
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Fentanyl, the deadly drug Clay County officials are busy trying to keep off the streets, has caused heartbreak for so many families across our area. STORY: Mexico earthquake: 2 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan. On Wednesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced several...
WCJB
Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in locating strong arm robbery suspect
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who is wanted for strong arm robbery. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods stated that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Daniel Westbrook.
Death by dealer: Man sold fentanyl to Clay man who died of drug overdose, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say fentanyl he sold to another man led to that man’s overdose death. Michael Stanley is now facing a manslaughter charge in the May death of 31-year-old Aleksejs Kovilov, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison
Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
WCJB
Four people arrested after homicide investigation in Levy County
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Levy County deputies connected them to a homicide investigation. Aonesty Smith, Ocean Dunn, Jerry Clanton and Theriyus Banks are all in jail on homicide charges. On August 14th, deputies say doctors at the Shands Kanapaha Emergency Center treated a...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
Sheriff gives details on major fentanyl bust in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were arrested after a drug bust of 8,350 grams of fentanyl in Clay County Wednesday afternoon. That is enough to kill 4,175,000 people, according to press release by Clay County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jason Setzer from Orange Park and...
ocala-news.com
OPD K-9 officer, partner assisting Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in human remains search
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office recently called upon a cadaver K-9 from Ocala to assist in the search for human remains. According to a media release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Monday, September 19, at approximately 4:15 p.m., human remains were discovered in a wooded area along SE County Line Road near Baker County.
alachuachronicle.com
19-year-old on drug offender probation arrested on drug charges
ARCHER, Fla. – Jonah Levon Godbolt, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was sentenced to drug offender probation in June on two other cases in which he entered a plea of nolo contendere to two separate charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, with other charges dropped.
villages-news.com
75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom
A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
wuft.org
Snapchat drug ring suspects dodge trial by accepting plea deals
Three Gainesville men accused of operating a drug-trafficking ring using Snapchat avoided trial Monday after negotiating last-minute plea deals. Authorities began investigating the group after a late-night shootout at Cabana Beach — an apartment complex popular with University of Florida students. Two of the defendants, Montayvious McKinnon and Tremayne...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto man arrested for attempted murder in domestic shootout; injures one
A Lecanto man was taken into custody under allegations a domestic dispute led him to threaten a few people with a knife and rifle before he injured a man in a shootout. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested 56-year-old John Jason Pullara Tuesday, Sept. 20, on charges of attempted murder, battery against a person 65 years old or older, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
ocala-news.com
Williston convicted felon with ‘ghost gun’ sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison
A 34-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to over two years in prison for possessing a loaded firearm. On Thursday, September 15, Marty Eugene Days, Jr. was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II to spend 27 months in federal prison. Days had pleaded guilty on June...
villages-news.com
Man driving on suspended license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood
A man driving on a suspended license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood. Anthony Joseph Tafoya, 32, of Ocklawaha, was driving a blue Chrysler Town & Country van on Tuesday on County Road 223 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the license plate had expired. During a traffic...
WESH
Teen hit by Marion County Public Schools vehicle dies, police say
OCALA, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle Thursday morning, according to the Ocala Police Department. The teen was riding on the back of a motorcycle with his mother around 6:50 a.m. heading east on Southwest 20th Street. Ocala...
cbs12.com
2 car burglaries in Marion County, police need your help
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Marion County Police Department needs your help in identifying two car burglars. Police say that on August 29, someone shattered the front passenger window of a woman's vehicle parked at the Greenway Trailhead on SE Baseline Road. Her purse, driver’s license, credit and...
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park police arrest suspect after pursuit ends at Circle K in Lady Lake
Fruitland Park police arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended at a Circle K convenience store in Lady Lake. Quinton Lamont Stanley, 40, of Apopka, was driving a black Nissan pickup at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer began following Stanley’s vehicle and saw him throw a clear plastic bag out the passenger side window.
