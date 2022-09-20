ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: Coming up for air in Strout’s pandemic voyage

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXRfN_0i2tMtK200

“Lucy by the Sea," by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

Returning to characters of previous novels, Elizabeth Strout folds them into COVID-19’s twist of fate in “Lucy by the Sea.” Lucy’s world is on the verge of collapse, a pandemic wreaking havoc on a country on the brink of a civil war. The broader social context of doom and despair contrasts with the close and compassionate first-person narrator and reflects the novel’s primary interests in loss and love on a systemic and personal level.

The novel inhabits an emotionally rich terrain, where past failures shine light on future possibilities, where strength comes from vulnerability and where chance challenges choices. The novel begins with Lucy’s ex-husband, William, a prescient scientist, insisting she leave New York City and weather out the pandemic with him in a coastal Maine town. Lucy agrees, seeing her community gradually perish before departing her city.

In Maine, Lucy takes long walks, watches the news, befriends neighbors, witnesses chance encounters and rides out the various stages of the pandemic familiar to us all. She also reflects on past heartbreak, mothers her adult daughters through their plights in love and work and accepts her aging and imperfect self. At the same time, Lucy observes violence across class, political, racial and gender lines, on the news, outside her car window and mixed into the lives of her loved ones. The immediate state of lockdown creeps into the conclusions she draws about life’s circumstances, which she finds to be a kind of lockdown themselves.

Strout’s prose is truthful and emphatic. At times lyrical, at moments burdened, the layered texture to Strout’s tone fights a hint of self-doubt with patience and kindness. She highlights the point of what she is trying to say, which makes for a narrator who is in conversation with the reader, always trying to reach whoever is listening to her story. Her descriptions are vivid and unique, memories tinged a yellow shade, the world’s texture either folding itself into bed or constantly unfolding into the unknown. Sometimes lockdown feels like she’s stuck in a block of wood or muted underwater. After living in Maine, she likens an Airbnb in New York to a coffin. Strout is a natural and generous writer, letting feeling and intuition lead her craft.

While having read the series of novels that precede “Lucy by the Sea” would orient familiarity with the background context of the current relationship-driven territory, it is not essential to being immersed in Strout’s writing, which lives in the moment. Someone familiar with Strout’s previous novels would surely connect to this one on a deeper level, the characters’ previous iterations helping to illuminate the strides made in this novel. As the characters deal with the guilt and shame of their pasts, this novel celebrates serendipity meeting choice.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

An 8-year-old snuck his handwritten book onto a library shelf. Now it has a 56-person waiting list.

This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Writing a book is no easy task, even for adult professional writers. Many would-be authors dream of a day when their work can be found on library shelves, unsure if it will ever come. But for 8-year-old Dillon Helbig, that day has already arrived—in truly unconventional fashion—thanks to his own determination to make it happen.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’

Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

Tabyana Ali has written a book My Flower Child

Tabyana Ali is coming into her own in the role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital and her chemistry with Nicholas Chaves (Spencer Cassadine) is growing. The two had a close moment on Tuesday and viewers could feel the heat between them. Ali is also an author and has written a children's book My Flower Child. which is the story of a mother who expresses her love for her daughter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Strout
wegotthiscovered.com

Laid-back horror enthusiasts share the scariest movies with a ‘chill’ vibe

Is there anything more relaxing than closing the curtains, turning out the lights, and unwinding under the blanket with a bag of popcorn and a scary movie? Of course, it helps if said movie presents a particular “chill” vibe that reminds you that monsters, ghouls, and goblins are nothing but fairytale lore — and that some horror movies showcase a heavy dose of melancholy that somehow keeps the viewer calm.
MOVIES
The Guardian

A Jazzman’s Blues review – soulful Netflix drama is Tyler Perry’s magnum opus

Tyler Perry did not become a billionaire media mogul by making fine art. He did it by mass-producing plays, films and TV series about scorned Black women and their dysfunctional families who ultimately find succor in Christian lessons in forgiveness, dignity and self-worth. And as mesmerizing as it’s been to watch this New Orleans-born, former temp worker who never finished high school write, produce, direct and act in much of this work – not least as the tart-tongued, pistol wielding granny Madea – the work ethic didn’t exactly endear him to highbrow consumers who expected more of a 53-year-old Black man who rightly crows about opening one of the industry’s largest studio lots on a former Confederate army base that’s played host to everything from Marvel epics to Bad Boys for Life to Coming to America 2.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coming Up For Air
Boston Magazine

Adventures in Aunthood

An intrepid handbook for learning to care for someone else’s kid. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. There was a time when I never would have chosen to climb onto a piece of playground equipment...
KIDS
The Guardian

You be the judge: should my friend stop disappearing without telling us?

Fred bails out of plans or leaves without a goodbye – and now we can’t even tell if he’s read a message. My mate Fred has never been the best communicator but he’s got worse recently. Our friends call him Flaky Fred. Whenever we make plans, he will say, “Yes, count me in,” as he’s a bit of a people pleaser. But later he will bail on us. There’s only a 50% chance Fred will see through any plan he has committed to.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Malek Sherif

Fiction: Adventures in the Dark. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
The Fiction Addiction

Ancient and Modern Secrets in "The Adventures of Mat Rufs"

The Adventures of Mat Rufs: Book 1: Mexican Jewel(novel cover from the publisher) The Adventures of Mat Rufs: BOOK ONE Mexican 'Jewel' by A. Liachenko is an adventure story, full of ancient and modern secrets. The story covers ancient healing and religious practices, and questions what role these might have in the modern world, and who might want to control these powers.
ABC News

ABC News

836K+
Followers
179K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy