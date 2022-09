Liz Truss is weighing up whether to take Britain into a new "European political community” being championed by Emmanuel Macron.The club of “democratic European nations” is due to hold its first meeting in Prague in October – a day after Tory party conference.The French president has said the group is a "new space" for cooperation and has suggested it could discuss issues like security, energy, transport, and movement across borders. It would "enable democratic European nations who adhere to our values" to cooperate politically, he has said, adding that the EU “given its level of integration and ambition, cannot...

