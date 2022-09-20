ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday

Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
Yardbarker

Robert Saleh Gives Zach Wilson Update as Joe Flacco Continues to Play Well

On September 7, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the earliest Zach Wilson could return from his knee surgery was Week 4 in Pittsburgh. Three weeks later, Saleh isn't changing that timetable, waiting for New York's second-year quarterback to be 110 percent healthy before he makes his 2022 debut.
NFL
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL
FOX Sports

Falcons' Mariota and Seahawks' Smith on similar NFL paths

SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith are living similar NFL lives these days. Both have been cast off and discarded by other teams in the past. Both are currently with franchises in some mode of rebuild. And both are trying to prove they are more than just...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariota#Storylines#Nbc#American Football#Apple Podcasts#Spotify
nbcsportsedge.com

Aaron Judge Deserves a Boost

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy