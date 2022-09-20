MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Marquette on Wednesday, September 21. The pantry will be located at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center at 1401 Presque Isle Avenue. The distribution of food will begin at noon. It is requested that those that pick up items remain in their vehicles as it is a drive-through event.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO