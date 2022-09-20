Read full article on original website
WLUC
NMU Foundation finalizes deal with UP Health System on old hospital building
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A deal to redevelop the old Marquette hospital between UP Health System (UPHS) and the NMU Foundation was finalized Thursday. The foundation is paying $1 for the College Avenue property. “Throughout the last year, the alignment of partners and resources has been front of mind,” said...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights hosts bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living community is raising money for Alzheimer’s research. Brookridge Heights in Marquette hosted a bake sale Wednesday. Residents, staff and their families baked goods and sold them for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Organizers say the event combined Brookridge Height’s two...
WLUC
School lunch program sees higher participant levels than pre-pandemic
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National School Lunch Program has gone back to its pre-pandemic eligibility requirements. Negaunee and Ishpeming Public Schools’ director of dining services Calvin Atwell explained what this means for the two school districts and what families should keep in mind throughout the school year regarding meals.
WLUC
Upcoming GINCC Events
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Ribbon cuttings and ground breakings are coming to Marquette county. The events will kick off Thursday with the opening of Campfire-Ish on the first floor of the Gossard Building at 4:00 p.m.
WLUC
NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its Construction Management and Technology Career Fair Thursday at the Jacobetti Complex. With the complex under construction, the fair was held in the back portion of the building. 60 employers were on hand to talk with hundreds of NMU students about career...
WLUC
Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
WLUC
Meditate with a morning mantra
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the weather is drastically cooler as we head into fall. A new season might bring you new intentions. Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the mental effects of mantras and meditation. Boase encourages you to make your own mantra... ...and...
WLUC
Players de Noc to present first musical since pandemic began
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its first musical since the pandemic began. It’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – an interactive musical about a spelling bee. Each of the students won their school’s spelling bee and are competing to make it to nationals.
WLUC
Watermelon 50-50 to benefit Harvey man Saturday at Silver Creek Church
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a community fundraiser this Saturday for a Marquette family going through a difficult time with medical expenses. In June, Larry Weaver was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
WLUC
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Marquette on Wednesday, September 21. The pantry will be located at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center at 1401 Presque Isle Avenue. The distribution of food will begin at noon. It is requested that those that pick up items remain in their vehicles as it is a drive-through event.
WLUC
Camp Cannabis day passes now on sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day passes are now on sale for the largest-ever cannabis consumption event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, set for Oct. 7 and 8 at Tourist Park in Marquette. The Fire Station, a U.P. cannabis retailer, is organizing the event. According to a Thursday press release, general...
WLUC
Bay College president to retire in June 2023
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College President Laura Coleman announced her intent to retire during the College’s Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday. Coleman will retire effective June 30, 2023, as the fifth and longest-serving president in Bay College’s 60-year history. “The Bay College team has worked diligently...
WLUC
NMU enrollment report shows head count is down from Fall 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new report shows Northern Michigan University’s enrollment is down from last year. The ten day enrollment report, released Tuesday, shows the traditional head count is down 3.4% to 6,970. The report also covers retention and total learners reached, along with six-year graduation rates, which universities report regularly at the federal level.
WLUC
Mr. Peace talks to Negaunee High School about bullying and acceptance
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school had a special guest Wednesday to address bullying in schools. Negaunee High School invited Mr. Peace to speak at an assembly. Mr. Peace, or Kevin Szawala, is a youth motivational speaker from the Detroit area. His high-energy message focused on bullying and...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Universities announced their fall enrollment numbers. At NMU, its traditional headcount stands at 6,970 which is 3% lower than a year ago. University Spokesperson Derek Hall said high school enrollment can have an impact. “We have fewer students graduating...
WLUC
Families march to Marquette County Courthouse to rally for child care spending
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. families marched for a cause Tuesday evening. Great Start Parent Coalition and We the People Michigan teamed up to host a Children’s March. The groups met in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more spending on child care and child wellbeing.
WLUC
Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
WLUC
KBIC names new Chief Medical Officer
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) and KBIC Health System have announced Sophina Manheimer, MD as their new Chief Medical Officer. According to a press release from the KBIC, Dr. Calderon most recently served as the Family Medicine Physician and Chief of Staff for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation in Tuba City, Arizona.
WLUC
UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.
