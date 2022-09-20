ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Brookridge Heights hosts bake sale to support Alzheimer’s Association

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living community is raising money for Alzheimer’s research. Brookridge Heights in Marquette hosted a bake sale Wednesday. Residents, staff and their families baked goods and sold them for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Organizers say the event combined Brookridge Height’s two...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

School lunch program sees higher participant levels than pre-pandemic

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National School Lunch Program has gone back to its pre-pandemic eligibility requirements. Negaunee and Ishpeming Public Schools’ director of dining services Calvin Atwell explained what this means for the two school districts and what families should keep in mind throughout the school year regarding meals.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Upcoming GINCC Events

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Ribbon cuttings and ground breakings are coming to Marquette county. The events will kick off Thursday with the opening of Campfire-Ish on the first floor of the Gossard Building at 4:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its Construction Management and Technology Career Fair Thursday at the Jacobetti Complex. With the complex under construction, the fair was held in the back portion of the building. 60 employers were on hand to talk with hundreds of NMU students about career...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Meditate with a morning mantra

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the weather is drastically cooler as we head into fall. A new season might bring you new intentions. Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the mental effects of mantras and meditation. Boase encourages you to make your own mantra... ...and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Players de Noc to present first musical since pandemic began

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its first musical since the pandemic began. It’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – an interactive musical about a spelling bee. Each of the students won their school’s spelling bee and are competing to make it to nationals.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Watermelon 50-50 to benefit Harvey man Saturday at Silver Creek Church

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a community fundraiser this Saturday for a Marquette family going through a difficult time with medical expenses. In June, Larry Weaver was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally.
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Marquette on Wednesday, September 21. The pantry will be located at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center at 1401 Presque Isle Avenue. The distribution of food will begin at noon. It is requested that those that pick up items remain in their vehicles as it is a drive-through event.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Camp Cannabis day passes now on sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day passes are now on sale for the largest-ever cannabis consumption event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, set for Oct. 7 and 8 at Tourist Park in Marquette. The Fire Station, a U.P. cannabis retailer, is organizing the event. According to a Thursday press release, general...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bay College president to retire in June 2023

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College President Laura Coleman announced her intent to retire during the College’s Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday. Coleman will retire effective June 30, 2023, as the fifth and longest-serving president in Bay College’s 60-year history. “The Bay College team has worked diligently...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

NMU enrollment report shows head count is down from Fall 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new report shows Northern Michigan University’s enrollment is down from last year. The ten day enrollment report, released Tuesday, shows the traditional head count is down 3.4% to 6,970. The report also covers retention and total learners reached, along with six-year graduation rates, which universities report regularly at the federal level.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Mr. Peace talks to Negaunee High School about bullying and acceptance

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school had a special guest Wednesday to address bullying in schools. Negaunee High School invited Mr. Peace to speak at an assembly. Mr. Peace, or Kevin Szawala, is a youth motivational speaker from the Detroit area. His high-energy message focused on bullying and...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

KBIC names new Chief Medical Officer

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) and KBIC Health System have announced Sophina Manheimer, MD as their new Chief Medical Officer. According to a press release from the KBIC, Dr. Calderon most recently served as the Family Medicine Physician and Chief of Staff for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation in Tuba City, Arizona.
BARAGA, MI
WLUC

UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.
L'ANSE, MI

