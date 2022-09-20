Read full article on original website
Related
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Qatar are humbled after a 3-0 defeat by a makeshift Croatia Under-23s team in a friendly... just 60 days until they kick-off the 2022 World Cup in the opening match against Ecuador
Qatar were given a humbling two months ahead of hosting the World Cup as they were beaten 3-0 by Croatia's under-23s in a friendly on Tuesday. Early goals from Tonio Teklic and Josip Mitrovic put the young Croats in charge, and the win was sealed three minutes from time by Sandro Kulenovic.
FIFA・
Croatia 2-1 Denmark: Christian Eriksen STUNNER in vain as hosts move top of Group A1 with Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer on target either side of Man United star's long-range effort in hard-fought victory
Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer ensured Croatia to secured 2-1 win over Denmark this evening. In hard-fought game game, the Stuttgart man opened the scoring just after the break with a near finish to put his side into a deserving lead. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen equalised for the visitors...
Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain
A former Premier League midfielder has stated his opinion that Christian Eriksen should be handed the Manchester United captaincy.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: 'Boring' sessions underpinned Nations League win
"Boring" sessions in meeting rooms and repeated walk-throughs on the training pitch were the catalyst for Scotland's win over Ukraine, says Steve Clarke. The Scots dominated the Nations League contest, and John McGinn finally broke through with 20 minutes left, before Lyndon Dykes added two near-identical headers from corners. Scotland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Census 2021: One Northern Ireland census question grabs the headlines
About 60 questions were posed but in truth only one was going to grab the headlines. It is now official those from a Catholic background outnumber those from a Protestant background for the first time in Northern Ireland's 101-year history. It is a hugely significant and historic moment but not...
IAN LADYMAN: Gareth Southgate MUST nail it in the San Siro to stop the rot. England - winless in four - are running out of time to find form before the World Cup and desperately need a victory
The last time an England team went five games without winning was in 2014. Tonight would be a bad time to match that record. Roy Hodgson was the manager eight years ago. Three of those poor results, two defeats and a draw, came in the group stages of the World Cup in Brazil, meaning that England went home early.
The UK and Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 ahead of Turkey may have just SIX stadiums in England as part of it's proposal with Anfield, the Emirates Stadium and Elland Road missing out on hosting duties... with MK Dons' stadium a surprise inclusion
The UK and Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 is set to include just six stadiums in England - with some big name grounds missing out. According to The Times, Anfield, the Emirates Stadium, Stamford Bridge and Elland Road are big omissions from the shortlist of stadiums set to host during Euro 2028, which may come as a surprise to many.
Ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal AXES Tim Krul from Netherlands squad for ‘refusing to take part in penalty tests’
FORMER Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has AXED veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul from Holland's World Cup squad. Krul, who has been a regular in the squad since his debut in 2011, was omitted from the 25-man shortlist ahead of his country's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Poland and Belgium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republic of Ireland to host Erling Haaland’s Norway in friendly
The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.The £51million frontman has scored 14 goals, including...
FOX Sports
England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms
The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
How Nations League Relegation Could Affect England's Hopes Of Qualifying For Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate's England are facing the very real possibility of being relegated from the top division in the UEFA Nations League.
Yardbarker
Watch: Incredible Christian Eriksen Goal For Denmark Against Croatia
Christian Eriksen was called up to represent Denmark during the international break and he has scored an incredible goal. The midfielder has scored against Croatia in the current international fixtures. Eriksen has been a great addition to Erik Ten Hag’s side since joining Manchester United for free in the summer...
Watch: Liverpool Target Cody Gakpo Gives Netherlands Lead Over Poland - UEFA Nations League
Watch Liverpool and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo give Holland the lead over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
ESPN
Netherlands close on Nations League group win after beating Poland
Cody Gakpo scored early and Steven Bergwijn added a second to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 away win over Poland on Thursday and put them within one point of winning their Nations League group. The unbeaten Dutch have now won four of their five League A Group Four games and...
BBC
Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters
Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
Comments / 0