Duluth, MN

Cirrus Aircraft unveils plans for design center in Duluth

Small airplane manufacturer Cirrus Aircraft said Monday it will build a new aircraft design center at the Duluth airport. Cirrus said it plans to hire 80 additional engineers over the next three years to staff the new hub, which will be located in a giant hangar the company recently acquired from the city. The company will invest between $10 million and $15 million in the building, said Chris Fleege of the Duluth Economic Development Authority.
Daniel Fanning to lead new Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Daniel Fanning to lead policy and foundation efforts as the new vice president of strategy and policy and the executive director of the Duluth Area Chamber Foundation. The announcement comes as the chamber launches its Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. According...
