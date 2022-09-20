Read full article on original website
Cirrus Aircraft unveils plans for design center in Duluth
Small airplane manufacturer Cirrus Aircraft said Monday it will build a new aircraft design center at the Duluth airport. Cirrus said it plans to hire 80 additional engineers over the next three years to staff the new hub, which will be located in a giant hangar the company recently acquired from the city. The company will invest between $10 million and $15 million in the building, said Chris Fleege of the Duluth Economic Development Authority.
