Highest-paying jobs in Bismarck

In Bismarck, the annual mean wage is $54,090 or 7.2% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $293,480. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Business teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $80,710

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#49. Physical therapists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $80,810

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#48. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $81,160

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#47. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $81,180

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#46. Network and computer systems administrators

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $81,990

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#45. Occupational health and safety specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $82,080

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#44. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $82,740

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#43. Chiropractors

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $83,140

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 35,810

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)

— Reno, NV ($114,560)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)

#42. Loan officers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $84,520

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#41. Civil engineers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $85,140

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#40. Facilities managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $85,320

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#39. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $85,750

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#38. Personal financial advisors

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $86,510

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#37. Project management specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $86,530

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#36. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $86,670

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#35. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $86,750

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#34. Computer programmers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $87,220

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#33. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#32. Labor relations specialists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $91,180

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#31. Power plant operators

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $91,440

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#30. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $92,220

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#29. Environmental engineers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $92,700

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#28. Mechanical engineers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $95,090

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#27. General and operations managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $95,870

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#26. Construction managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $96,230

– #203 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#25. Veterinarians

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $96,850

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#24. Lawyers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $104,640

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#23. Electrical engineers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $104,740

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#22. Computer network architects

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $107,590

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#21. Public relations managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $108,220

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#20. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $108,460

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#19. Nurse practitioners

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $110,860

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#18. Sales managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $111,450

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#17. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $111,590

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#16. Physician assistants

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $113,460

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#15. Petroleum engineers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $113,550

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

#14. Administrative services managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $114,040

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#13. Computer and information systems managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $114,620

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#12. Natural sciences managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $117,890

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#11. Human resources managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $118,140

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#10. Commercial pilots

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#9. Industrial production managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $120,210

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#8. Pharmacists

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $121,110

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#7. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $121,990

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#6. Education administrators, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $122,740

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#5. Medical and health services managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $129,100

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#4. Financial managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $132,570

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $133,330

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Dentists, general

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $170,210

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#1. Family medicine physicians

Bismarck, ND

– Annual mean salary: $293,480

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

