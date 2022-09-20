Highest-paying jobs in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Bismarck, ND, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Bismarck, the annual mean wage is $54,090 or 7.2% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $293,480. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Business teachers, postsecondary
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $80,710
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,720
– Employment: 79,640
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)
#49. Physical therapists
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $80,810
– #357 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)
#48. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $81,160
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,130
– Employment: 105,440
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)
#47. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $81,180
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#46. Network and computer systems administrators
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $81,990
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#45. Occupational health and safety specialists
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $82,080
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#44. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $82,740
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
#43. Chiropractors
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $83,140
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 35,810
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)
— Reno, NV ($114,560)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)
#42. Loan officers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $84,520
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#41. Civil engineers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $85,140
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#40. Facilities managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $85,320
– #240 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
#39. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $85,750
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,610
– Employment: 37,600
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)
#38. Personal financial advisors
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $86,510
– #295 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#37. Project management specialists
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $86,530
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#36. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $86,670
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#35. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $86,750
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#34. Computer programmers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $87,220
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#33. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#32. Labor relations specialists
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $91,180
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#31. Power plant operators
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $91,440
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– Employment: 28,960
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#30. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $92,220
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#29. Environmental engineers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $92,700
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#28. Mechanical engineers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $95,090
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#27. General and operations managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $95,870
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#26. Construction managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $96,230
– #203 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#25. Veterinarians
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $96,850
– #218 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
#24. Lawyers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $104,640
– #279 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#23. Electrical engineers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $104,740
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#22. Computer network architects
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $107,590
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#21. Public relations managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $108,220
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#20. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $108,460
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#19. Nurse practitioners
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $110,860
– #218 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#18. Sales managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $111,450
– #287 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#17. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $111,590
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#16. Physician assistants
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $113,460
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#15. Petroleum engineers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $113,550
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
#14. Administrative services managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $114,040
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#13. Computer and information systems managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $114,620
– #321 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#12. Natural sciences managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $117,890
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#11. Human resources managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $118,140
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#10. Commercial pilots
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $118,190
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#9. Industrial production managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $120,210
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#8. Pharmacists
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $121,110
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#7. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $121,990
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#6. Education administrators, postsecondary
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $122,740
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#5. Medical and health services managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $129,100
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#4. Financial managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $132,570
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#3. Architectural and engineering managers
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $133,330
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#2. Dentists, general
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $170,210
– #151 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#1. Family medicine physicians
Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $293,480
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio .
