Bismarck, ND

Highest-paying jobs in Bismarck

By Stacker
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJd8W_0i2tIaed00

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Bismarck, ND, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Bismarck, the annual mean wage is $54,090 or 7.2% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $293,480. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Business teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $80,710
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $105,720
– Employment: 79,640
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#49. Physical therapists

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $80,810
– #357 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#48. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $81,160
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $63,130
– Employment: 105,440
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#47. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $81,180
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230

National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#46. Network and computer systems administrators

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $81,990
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#45. Occupational health and safety specialists

#45. Occupational health and safety specialists

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $82,080
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#44. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $82,740
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#43. Chiropractors

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $83,140
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 35,810
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)
— Reno, NV ($114,560)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)

#42. Loan officers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $84,520
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#41. Civil engineers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $85,140
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#40. Facilities managers

#40. Facilities managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $85,320
– #240 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#39. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $85,750
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $89,610
– Employment: 37,600
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#38. Personal financial advisors

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $86,510
– #295 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#37. Project management specialists

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $86,530
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#36. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $86,670
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#35. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $86,750
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#34. Computer programmers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $87,220
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#33. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#32. Labor relations specialists

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $91,180
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#31. Power plant operators

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $91,440
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– Employment: 28,960
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#30. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $92,220
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#29. Environmental engineers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $92,700
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#28. Mechanical engineers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $95,090
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#27. General and operations managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $95,870
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,520

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#26. Construction managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $96,230
– #203 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#25. Veterinarians

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $96,850
– #218 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#24. Lawyers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $104,640
– #279 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350

National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#23. Electrical engineers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $104,740
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#22. Computer network architects

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $107,590
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#21. Public relations managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $108,220
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#20. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $108,460
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#19. Nurse practitioners

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $110,860
– #218 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#18. Sales managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $111,450
– #287 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#17. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $111,590
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#16. Physician assistants

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $113,460
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#15. Petroleum engineers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $113,550
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

#14. Administrative services managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $114,040
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#13. Computer and information systems managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $114,620
– #321 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#12. Natural sciences managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $117,890
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#11. Human resources managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $118,140
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#10. Commercial pilots

#10. Commercial pilots

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $118,190
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#9. Industrial production managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $120,210
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#8. Pharmacists

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $121,110
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#7. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $121,990
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#6. Education administrators, postsecondary

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $122,740
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#5. Medical and health services managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $129,100
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#4. Financial managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $132,570
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290

National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $133,330
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Dentists, general

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $170,210
– #151 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#1. Family medicine physicians

Bismarck, ND
– Annual mean salary: $293,480
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio .

This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

