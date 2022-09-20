Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Popular Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
thisistucson.com
This pizza truck is opening inside a popular downtown coffee shop
It was 2020 when Jared Schwartz got a mixer and started making pizza dough, eventually selling DIY pizza kits and donating pizzas to hospitality employees. It was also 2020 when he moved from Phoenix to Tucson, and started pizza trailer Over The Counter. He moved here with his partner Ashley, a resident at Banner’s pediatric program and someone you’ve likely seen if you've ever eaten at Over The Counter before.
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
Midtown restaurant Tito & Pep wins national recognition
Tito & Pep, a midtown Tucson restaurant, has made the New York Times list of Top 50 nationwide restaurants of 2022.
Three actors from 1993's 'Sandlot' to appear at Tucson Mall comics shop
Stars from the 1993 baseball comedy "The Sandlot" will make an appearance at a comic book shop in the Tucson Mall next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thisistucson.com
47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 22-25 🥓🎃🌱
Although Tucson is still seeing temperatures in the 90s, this list marks our first one of the fall season! 🍂. This weekend, check out the return of a fall favorite — the pumpkin patch and corn maze at Apple Annie's — plus a new Halloween attraction called Glowing Pumpkins.
tmpresale.com
Foreigner in Tucson, AZ Apr 3rd, 2023 – presale passcode
Glad to tell everyone that presale password for another Foreigner presale is available below to WiseGuys users. When the Foreigner presale starts, you will have the opportunity to get tickets before their public sale. You won’t want to miss Foreigner’s concert in Tucson, AZ do you? We think tickets may...
This 1954 Arizona Rental Home Is a Gorgeous Vintage Spanish Colonial Cottage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Melanie Wagner, husband, Scott, and our cava-poo puppy, Major. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Type of home: Vintage Spanish Colonial. Size: 1,632 square feet.
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
realestatedaily-news.com
Pima County to kick off 2022 El Tour de Tucson season with ‘Loop de Loop’
El Tour Loop de Loop is a free event featuring an opportunity to ride The Loop with friends, live music from Maasman Band, a beer garden, food trucks, door prizes, and more. This year’s event starts and ends at the Rillito Park, near the Racetrack. The Loop Store, located...
KOLD-TV
Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
City of Tucson to allow applying for permits online at new website
The City of Tucson is planning to launch a new program to allow online applications for permits from any city department.
Tucsonans use less water at home than the daily national average
When it comes to residential water use, Arizona trends higher than most western states, but Tucson falls below the national average.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Drone Zone: A piece of Tucson history gets new lease on life
The historic movie set known as Old Tucson has been a ghost town for the past two years, but it now has a new owner, and in a few weeks, it will open its doors once again. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Tucson, AZ in 2022
Tucson is an excellent place to be with all the exciting and adventurous things one is bound to close paths with when visiting. Tucson is the heart of the Desert Sonoran, offering you numerous opportunities to venture, unplug, and let go for a moment. Touring Tucson enables one to learn the history, technology, geography, and science of the region. In the process, you also get to earn about the foods of the people in Tucson.
Tucson Airport parking rates to go up Nov. 1
For the first time in five years, the price of parking at Tucson International Airport will increase.
thisistucson.com
This Tucson mom and son are competing on TV's 'Lego Masters' this week
For most, the thought of assembling a Lego set with thousands of pieces is anxiety-inducing. But Liam Mohajeri Norris is not most people. He welcomes the challenge, describing Lego building as relaxing. Now, just 13 years after getting his first Lego set at 6 years old, the University of Arizona...
KOLD-TV
Cyclists to kick off El Tour de Tucson with El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cyclists are gearing up for the sixth annual El Tour Loop de Loop, the official kickoff of Banner UMC’s El Tour de Tucson. Organizers say the Loop de Loop is a great opportunity to get out and spend time with the whole family.
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
Public transportation coming to Picture Rocks
Sun Shuttle's new six-stop route will provide transportation from Picture Rocks' Dollar General to Tucson Premium Outlets.
Comments / 15