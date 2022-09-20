Read full article on original website
What's new to eat at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of course you love the Fiske fries and foot-long corn dogs, fried cookie dough and donut burgers or even a big Greek salad at the South Carolina State Fair. But what to sink your teeth into this year. Each year new bits of deliciousness are unveiled...
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore along South Carolina beach
Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years.
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands win money in South Carolina lottery using series of identical numbers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Thousands of lottery players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. WHNS reports 0-0-0 was drawn on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 1-1-1 was the sequence on Sept. 13, and...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Turn90 receives grant to help men get jobs after prison
Turn90, a nonprofit that equips men to succeed after prison by providing a route to a career-path job, has received a $50,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropic project of SC Student Loan. The funds will be used to hire two new staff members to lead expansion of the program’s services...
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
WYFF4.com
'Critter' causes more than 7,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A "critter" caused more than 7,000 Duke Energy customers to lose power on Thursday morning. The power outage, centered around White Horse Road, started at about 8:30 a.m., and power was restored by 10:30 a.m. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said a squirrel came in contact with power...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
South Carolina 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
WYFF4.com
Popular triples drawn four times this month in South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — For the fourth time this month, thousands of South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players have won with three identical numbers. The triple number combination is hands down the lottery’s most played sequence. In an unprecedented stretch of 12 days, four Pick 3 drawings have...
wach.com
$50,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Mega Millions players should check their tickets. With no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot for Friday has rolled to $301 million. But not before someone in Columbia and Bishopville came close to winning it all last night. LOCAL FIRST |...
WYFF4.com
Body found at missing South Carolina woman's home; boyfriend arrested in Colorado, deputies say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina man who was reported missing along with his girlfriend was arrested in Colorado and now faces a murder charge, according to Courtney Snow with Laurens County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday, a missing person's report was filed with Greenville police about Terry Chermak...
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In South Carolina
Mashed found the tastiest ribs in each state that are sure to please any barbecue lover.
WYFF4.com
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
WYFF4.com
Couple missing from South Carolina was last seen earlier this month
LAURENS, S.C. — The case of a missing couple in South Carolina last seen earlier this month is now in the hands of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. WYFF News 4 started getting Facebook messages and emails about Terry Chermak and Todd Cagle not being seen since earlier this month.
Missing persons case in South Carolina leads to body, murder arrest
A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
