Virginia State

cbs19news

Early in-person voting set to start

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The general election is still more than a month away, but people can begin to cast their ballots early this Friday. The Virginia Department of Elections says early in-person voting runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. Registered voters who want to cast a ballot...
royalexaminer.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
WTOP

Virginia Gov. Youngkin defends new transgender student guidelines

During a visit to Leesburg on Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended his administration’s new guidelines on transgender students, stating that the state’s new education model policies respect all students while also involving parents. “Parents must have a role in their children’s lives and, as these important decisions...
630 WMAL

Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
dbknews.com

Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot

Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
cbs19news

Virginia Democrats slam Youngkin on new transgender policies in schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State Democrats are slamming Governor Glenn Youngkin for reversing transgender bathroom policies in schools, saying the state is moving backward. This new policy reverses one created under the Northam administration. Starting at the end of this September, transgender students will have to use the bathroom...
WDBJ7.com

Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With a divided General Assembly, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking action to advance many of his policy goals. But some of his moves are generating pushback from Democrats, who say he is overstepping his authority and defying state law. During recent rallies in Roanoke and...
Virginia Mercury

What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.  The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
theriver953.com

Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
royalexaminer.com

Governor Youngkin announces over $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to support workforce and entrepreneurial development

GO Virginia supports projects that focus on workforce development, cluster scaleup, startup ecosystems, and site and infrastructure development to encourage regional economic growth and diversification. In addition to the awarded GO Virginia funding, the four awarded projects leveraged an additional $745,000 in local and non-state funding. Since the program’s inception...
Washingtonian.com

Virginia School Districts Push Back Against Youngkin’s Guidelines Restricting Trans Students

Some school districts in Northern Virginia are pushing back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2022 Model Policies guidelines that would roll back protections for trans public school students across the state. The policies, which were released on Friday, include requirements for students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth; the same goes for sports teams or extracurricular groups. In addition, students would need written parental consent to be called their preferred names and pronouns.
