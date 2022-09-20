ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update

In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Cowboys against Giants

The Cowboys managed to beat the Bengals without Dak Prescott. Here are five bold predictions on how they’ll fare against the Giants on Monday night. Mike McCarthy and his staff deserve credit for piloting their team to a surprising victory over the Bengals in Week 2 without the services of quarterback Dak Prescott. On Monday night, they get a chance to double down on their success without Dak when they travel to New York to take on the Giants in an intriguing divisional clash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

The Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. Jerry Jones just likes headlines

Say what you will about the quality of Jerry Jones' football team, but the man knows marketing. How else could you explain the current state of affairs in Dallas? Whereas most teams would dip below the radar without their starting quarterback, the Cowboys' owner and general manager is making sure his team stays front and center until Dak Prescott returns from a broken thumb.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The National Football League has reached a multiyear partnership with Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football championshipgame in February 2023, the league said on Thursday.
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would welcome a QB controversy

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones suggested earlier this week that starting quarterback Dak Prescott could return from the thumb injury he suffered during the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as early as Week 4. For now, though, backup Cooper Rush is fixed atop the...
DALLAS, TX

