thenewshouse.com
Safety advice suggested for students living off-campus
As the new semester begins, for many students, moving from an on-campus residence hall into an off-campus house or apartment may represent a new era of young adulthood that comes with a feeling of freedom and independence. However, living in off-campus neighborhoods can mean sacrificing a bit of that added safety that comes with having a heavy on-campus presence of the Department of Public Safety.
whcuradio.com
Lawyer in Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation calls allegations of misconduct ‘unjustified’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are releasing documents amid the Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation. The county’s Ethics Advisory Board is looking into allegations of illegal payments made to Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, who co-led the Reimagining working group. A lawyer representing the pair says they have not received any payment from the City of Ithaca.
Syracuse Common Councilor’s explanation to police on domestic incident that led to arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking a woman on two separate occasions provided police with his own account of the incidents. Amir Gethers, 27, was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment Wednesday, according to criminal complaint documents filed in Syracuse City Court.
Syracuse common councilor arrested, jailed after domestic violence call from woman
Syracuse police arrested Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday after a report of a physical domestic violence incident. Gethers, 27, was jailed on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Justice Center records. Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched on a physical domestic violence...
Syracuse Common Council keeps low profile on Councilor Amir Gethers’ arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilors have not conferred about the arrest of one of its members on charges of choking an ex-girlfriend, two lawmakers said this morning. Councilors Michael Greene and Latoya Allen said they do not know whether Amir Gethers will attend the council’s next regular meeting which occurs Monday.
cnycentral.com
Man arrested after Syracuse Police find him in possession of handgun left lying on a road
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A man is facing charges for criminal possession of a firearm after Syracuse Police say he picked up a handgun that was found lying in the middle of a road. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South State Street on Monday, September 5 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a handgun and drum magazine was lying in the middle of the road.
Oneida Police Looking for “Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week”
Oneida City Police are looking for a 54-year-old white male who is wanted on charges of sexual assault, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police Criminal Investigations Division. Police say Michael A. Merrill, who's residence is unknown is wanted through a bench warrant that includes Sex Abuse...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ciro Passes at the Age of 13
A K-9 who served Central New York for more than eight years passed away at the age of 13. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Ciro passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Ciro's handler was Sergeant Craig Belcher, and Ciro worked beside him as a member of the...
Homeless Syracuse man attacked off-duty deputy, cut officer’s face, deputies say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A homeless Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he attacked a deputy with a folding saw in a parking lot of the OnCenter. Joseph H. Peters, 45, of Syracuse, was arrested for using the folding saw to cut a deputy across the officer’s face, according to an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office news release.
thenewshouse.com
Moving forward from the aftermath of a burglary
What follows a break-in experience can vary both by circumstance and person, and it can leave not only a financial impact, but an emotional one as well. Replacing stolen things becomes a hassle on top of dealing with the police, landlords and even insurance companies. It’s also common for victims of a break-in to feel like their space and security have been violated.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages
OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
Ithaca troopers looking to identify laptop thief
The New York State Police are looking to identify a man who stole a laptop from the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in Lansing.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller witnessed people running away
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in his 20s was reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side Wednesday, according to 911 dispatches. Around 1:00 p.m., a man called 911 to report he was shot in the stomach and the leg near the intersection of Delaware Street and Sabine Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
Weedsport man arrested for impersonating DEC police officer, stealing rifle from hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man is facing five felony charges after authorities arrested him for impersonating a Department of Environmental Conservation police officer (DEC ECO) and stealing a rifle from a hunter in Cayuga County. According to DEC, a man later identified as Zachary Harvey approached a squirrel hunter in the...
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Caught on Camera Lending A Helping Hand
It's not the typical reason that a bystander pulls out their cell phone to capture of member of law enforcement, but when she saw it happening decided to snap a few photos of it. A Central New York woman says the incident happened at the Rome Walmart location recently. Britanni...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter
A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
