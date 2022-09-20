ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

thenewshouse.com

Safety advice suggested for students living off-campus

As the new semester begins, for many students, moving from an on-campus residence hall into an off-campus house or apartment may represent a new era of young adulthood that comes with a feeling of freedom and independence. However, living in off-campus neighborhoods can mean sacrificing a bit of that added safety that comes with having a heavy on-campus presence of the Department of Public Safety.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Lawyer in Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation calls allegations of misconduct ‘unjustified’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are releasing documents amid the Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation. The county’s Ethics Advisory Board is looking into allegations of illegal payments made to Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, who co-led the Reimagining working group. A lawyer representing the pair says they have not received any payment from the City of Ithaca.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Man arrested after Syracuse Police find him in possession of handgun left lying on a road

SYRACUSE N.Y. — A man is facing charges for criminal possession of a firearm after Syracuse Police say he picked up a handgun that was found lying in the middle of a road. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South State Street on Monday, September 5 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a handgun and drum magazine was lying in the middle of the road.
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

Moving forward from the aftermath of a burglary

What follows a break-in experience can vary both by circumstance and person, and it can leave not only a financial impact, but an emotional one as well. Replacing stolen things becomes a hassle on top of dealing with the police, landlords and even insurance companies. It’s also common for victims of a break-in to feel like their space and security have been violated.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages

OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
OSWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter

A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
CORTLAND, NY

