TOPEKA – In May, three Kansas student teams won national honors at the 2022 National KidWind Challenge held in San Antonio, Texas. On Wednesday, they are traveling to the Kansas State Capitol to celebrate their success. The teams will meet with Lieutenant Governor David Toland for photos at 10 a.m., take a guided tour of the Capitol, and then enjoy lunch.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO