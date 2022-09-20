ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Champion KidWind teams to be recognized in Topeka tomorrow

TOPEKA – In May, three Kansas student teams won national honors at the 2022 National KidWind Challenge held in San Antonio, Texas. On Wednesday, they are traveling to the Kansas State Capitol to celebrate their success. The teams will meet with Lieutenant Governor David Toland for photos at 10 a.m., take a guided tour of the Capitol, and then enjoy lunch.
Kansas Athletics Announces Sellout vs. Duke

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will run out in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced that Saturday’s contest against Duke has reached sellout status. The sellout comes after the Jayhawks started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009....
