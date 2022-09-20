Read full article on original website
Related
sunflowerstateradio.com
Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax charges, ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution
LAWRENCE – (September 21, 2022) – A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution to the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, yesterday pleaded guilty to...
sunflowerstateradio.com
National Champion KidWind teams to be recognized in Topeka tomorrow
TOPEKA – In May, three Kansas student teams won national honors at the 2022 National KidWind Challenge held in San Antonio, Texas. On Wednesday, they are traveling to the Kansas State Capitol to celebrate their success. The teams will meet with Lieutenant Governor David Toland for photos at 10 a.m., take a guided tour of the Capitol, and then enjoy lunch.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Volleyball Pushes No. 1 Texas to First Five Set Match of the Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team put up a fight against No. 1 Texas, but would drop 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-9) on Wednesday evening in their first Big 12 match of the season. KU drops to 10-3 (0-1 Big 12) while Texas continues their win streak...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Athletics Announces Sellout vs. Duke
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will run out in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced that Saturday’s contest against Duke has reached sellout status. The sellout comes after the Jayhawks started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009....
Comments / 0