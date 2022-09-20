ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier

In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
Apex Players Call for Permanent Gun Run Mode

The new limited-time mode Gun Run has proven to be a hit with Apex Legends fans, with some players calling for it to be made a permanent addition. Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event launched yesterday, on Sept. 21, 2022. This latest event adds in 24 themed limited-time cosmetics for players to ge ttheir hands on. Some skins bear a striking resemblance to the iconic Predator design from the famous sci-fi franchise. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass

GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
The Launch Of Fortnite Season 4: Paradise Also Includes The Release Of A New Battle Pass

The newest season of Fortnite has arrived, and it’s called Paradise. Epic Games released it today. As is customary at the start of a new season, Fortnite’s fourth season, or Chapter 3, includes a new Battle Pass and a slew of new cosmetic items that can be unlocked for the game’s signature battle royale mode. The fourth season will focus on the Chrome material that is encroaching on the island.
Why Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Mini-Map Has Fans Divided

Despite bearing the burden of sharing its namesake with one of the most revered and influential first-person shooters of all time, early reactions to the upcoming "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" — a sequel to the 2019 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot — seem to be mostly positive. The trailer showcasing the new franchise entry, as well as the upcoming "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," received tons of attention online, garnering over 7 million views and 81,000 likes with most of the comments expressing excitement as opposed to dread.
Madden 23 influencers vow ‘pack strike’ until Ultimate Team changes made

Thousands of Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team players have declared a “Pack Strike” on social media. The game’s biggest influencers say they’re forgoing buying premium currency for the game’s microtransaction mode until changes are made to the odds on drawing desirable items from Ultimate Team’s loot boxes, as well as Madden’s gameplay overall.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Ground War Invasion Explained

A new game mode is heading to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta rotation in Weekend 2 — Ground War Invasion. Here's how it works. While we're still in open beta territory for Modern Warfare 2, there's plenty of content for players to get acquainted with ahead of the game's full release. Thus far, those who've managed to play the beta have been invited to test out the Core Maps, which are custom-made and built exclusively for 6-v-6 game modes. That is set to change with the addition of the Battle Maps for Ground War modes.
OTK's Roster Has Changed Following the Recent Twitch Drama

There's a lot of drama brewing within the Twitch-sphere, with many members of OTK being brought to the spotlight with some less-than-savory allegations. Mizkif, one of the co-founders of OTK, has recently found himself at the center of a lot of drama. While he originally made headlines for calling on Twitch to ban its gambling content following ItsSliker admitting he borrowed thousands of dollars to gamble, it's since come to light that Mizkif allegedly helped CrazySlick cover sexual assault allegations.
