Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier
In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
Apex Players Call for Permanent Gun Run Mode
The new limited-time mode Gun Run has proven to be a hit with Apex Legends fans, with some players calling for it to be made a permanent addition. Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event launched yesterday, on Sept. 21, 2022. This latest event adds in 24 themed limited-time cosmetics for players to ge ttheir hands on. Some skins bear a striking resemblance to the iconic Predator design from the famous sci-fi franchise. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart.
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 map mysteriously disappears from beta and players don’t know why
The beta weekend release for Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 has seemingly gone off without a hitch, leaving fans questioning why a certain map has been removed from the map pool. Set in Singapore, Grand Prix was a map every fan was excited to zoom around on, however, it...
dotesports.com
Pack watch: Angry players are trying to get Madden 23 fixes by hitting EA where it hurts
It’s no secret that Madden 23 failed to live up to player expectations—unless players were expecting the game to be a disappointment, in which case, it met expectations perfectly. The game has been plagued by bugs since its release, rendering it difficult to play for many players. The...
dotesports.com
Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
The Launch Of Fortnite Season 4: Paradise Also Includes The Release Of A New Battle Pass
The newest season of Fortnite has arrived, and it’s called Paradise. Epic Games released it today. As is customary at the start of a new season, Fortnite’s fourth season, or Chapter 3, includes a new Battle Pass and a slew of new cosmetic items that can be unlocked for the game’s signature battle royale mode. The fourth season will focus on the Chrome material that is encroaching on the island.
Why Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Mini-Map Has Fans Divided
Despite bearing the burden of sharing its namesake with one of the most revered and influential first-person shooters of all time, early reactions to the upcoming "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" — a sequel to the 2019 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot — seem to be mostly positive. The trailer showcasing the new franchise entry, as well as the upcoming "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," received tons of attention online, garnering over 7 million views and 81,000 likes with most of the comments expressing excitement as opposed to dread.
What are the weapons and items for Fortnite’s Chapter 3, Season 4
What weapons and items can you find in the newest season of Fortnite?. Fortnite has a history of freshening up things every season. Usually, that includes a host of new weapons and items but sometimes it’s a soft refresher with weapons being unvaulted instead. This season, Fortnite has a bit of both going on.
Spelunky 2 just achieved its last 'major goal' for online, so now you can pratfall with friends across platforms
Anyone on PlayStation want to help me finally beat Tiamat?
Polygon
Madden 23 influencers vow ‘pack strike’ until Ultimate Team changes made
Thousands of Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team players have declared a “Pack Strike” on social media. The game’s biggest influencers say they’re forgoing buying premium currency for the game’s microtransaction mode until changes are made to the odds on drawing desirable items from Ultimate Team’s loot boxes, as well as Madden’s gameplay overall.
NFL・
Iron Man Game in Development at EA Motive
A new Iron Man game has entered pre-production at EA Motive.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Ground War Invasion Explained
A new game mode is heading to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta rotation in Weekend 2 — Ground War Invasion. Here's how it works. While we're still in open beta territory for Modern Warfare 2, there's plenty of content for players to get acquainted with ahead of the game's full release. Thus far, those who've managed to play the beta have been invited to test out the Core Maps, which are custom-made and built exclusively for 6-v-6 game modes. That is set to change with the addition of the Battle Maps for Ground War modes.
IGN
Deal Alert: 50% Off the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Arcade Cabinet (Only $199)
Arcade1Up released its popular Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet in early 2021 at a starting price of $399.99. Today Walmart has it for 50% off, bringing the price down to only $199 with free shipping. Arcade1Up cabinets come flat-packed, which means that some easy assembly will be required on your part.
OTK's Roster Has Changed Following the Recent Twitch Drama
There's a lot of drama brewing within the Twitch-sphere, with many members of OTK being brought to the spotlight with some less-than-savory allegations. Mizkif, one of the co-founders of OTK, has recently found himself at the center of a lot of drama. While he originally made headlines for calling on Twitch to ban its gambling content following ItsSliker admitting he borrowed thousands of dollars to gamble, it's since come to light that Mizkif allegedly helped CrazySlick cover sexual assault allegations.
Call of Duty is changing for the better but its loudest fans aren't happy about it
Reject tradition, embrace modernity.
