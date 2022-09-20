Read full article on original website
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
blockclubchicago.org
Underground Railroad Site In Chicago Will Be Honored At Historic Dedication Ceremony Saturday
EAST SIDE — A Southeast Side site that was part of the Underground Railroad is having a sign dedication event this Saturday. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm was the first Underground Railroad site in Chicago to be recognized by the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom project. The farm once provided a safe harbor to people who had been enslaved but escaped to freedom.
blockclubchicago.org
$5 Million Chatham Car Wash Approved By City A Day After Neighbors Protest Plan: ‘We’re Not Being Heard’
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash on the South Side was approved by the city Wednesday, less than a day after neighbors demanded officials go back to the drawing board and introduce a development that better fits the community’s needs. Neighbors said the fight against the Buddy...
blockclubchicago.org
Freshly Appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen To Install Security Cameras Across Ward As One Of His First Moves
LINCOLN PARK — Newly appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said he will install new cameras throughout Lincoln Park, Old Town and the Gold Coast as one of his first initiatives. Knudsen, who was sworn in Wednesday, told Block Club he’s looking into how other lakefront aldermen have used their...
After Mass Shooting In Washington Park, Anti-Violence Group Loses Permit To Play Ball There
WASHINGTON PARK — An anti-violence group that spent the summer hosting softball games to promote peace in Washington Park is now getting the boot — all because of a shooting organizers say had nothing to do with the game. According to witnesses and police, a fight broke out...
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
Best of Chatham & Greater Grand Crossing 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chatham & Greater Grand Crossing 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
austintalks.org
West Siders invited to nearly free concert in Austin
The Chicago Jazz Philharmonic returns to the Kehrein Center for the Arts this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets will again be just $1. The Philharmonic will be performing “Havana Blue,” an ensemble created by co-founder Orbert Davis that highlights the similarities between African and Cuban cultures. It is inspired by a decade-long relationship between the Philharmonic and Cuban music students. Four Cuban alumni will be performing at the show.
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Lofts In Bronzeville, Black-Owned Dispensary And More South Lakefront Projects Get City Council Approval
BRONZEVILLE — Wednesday was a big day for the south lakefront in City Council, with a slew of new developments approved in the South Loop and Bronzeville. Northwestern Medicine’s Bronzeville Clinic, a data center, affordable lofts and a controversial South Loop dispensary were all approved by alderpeople. Northwestern...
blockclubchicago.org
Meet Chicago’s Rat Patrol: The Crew Riding Very Tall, Custom-Made ‘Freak Bikes’ On City Streets
HUMBOLDT PARK — A crew of underground punks have become known around Chicago for their very above-ground bicycles. For decades, members of local bike club Rat Patrol have caught stares on city streets for their “freak bikes,” one-of-a-kind rideable art pieces handmade from scrap metal and alley trash.
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
See Inside a $15 Million Chicago Penthouse with a Jacuzzi on Roof
Most of us will never realize a lifestyle like this. Ever. Now, you can see what it's like inside (and on top of) a more than $15 million dollar Chicago penthouse that even includes a jacuzzi on the roof. This penthouse located at 800 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago would...
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef
If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
Are there really otters in the Chicago River or did I just see a rat?
This was at Irving Park and the river. Is it clear to see?
Chicago Journal
Highland Park community seeks to help family of local business owner found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The Highland Park community is seeking to help the family of a local business owner who was found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach early Saturday morning after authorities say he went to ask a group to quiet down, and a fight broke out between him and two young men.
USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website.
fox32chicago.com
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
fox32chicago.com
Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock
CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
Austin Weekly News
City looking to put mixed-used developments on West Side lots
The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) is seeking developers who can transform three groups of city-owned lots northeast and southwest of the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station. The project, which is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West initiative, groups the lots into three sites. Site...
How much do I need to make to survive in Chicago?
I currently make 49k in the southern US. In my line of work, they pay pretty much the same, maybe a few thousand more in Chicago. So around 52-53. If I were to live with one roommate is this doable? I am only accustomed to the cost of living down here.
Comments / 4