Nvidia officially revealed the GeForce RTX 4090 on September 20, and it is a beast, at least on paper. The GPU packs 16,384 CUDA cores, a base and boost clock of 2.23 GHz and 2.52 GHz respectively, and comes with 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM. Nvidia claims that the board is anywhere from 2x to 4x speedier than the RTX 3090 Ti. While we won’t have the final performance numbers of the RTX 4090 until independent third-party reviews are up, we can get an idea about the raw compute power and DLSS 3 performance of the GPU thanks to a new video by Digital Foundry.

COMPUTERS ・ 16 HOURS AGO