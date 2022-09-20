ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size

Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
Digital Trends

How GeForce Now is powering Nvidia’s metaverse

Nvidia will soon be powering its version of the metaverse with the same robust infrastructure that powers the company’s GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. Nvidia revealed Omniverse Cloud during its GTC 2022 keynote, which brings Nvidia’s suite of metaverse tools to nearly any PC. Although Omniverse has been...
notebookcheck.net

ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM

One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
notebookcheck.net

RTX 4090 performance testing reveals stunning results as the card produces up to 4x more frames with DLSS 3 vs native 4K in Cyberpunk 2077

Nvidia officially revealed the GeForce RTX 4090 on September 20, and it is a beast, at least on paper. The GPU packs 16,384 CUDA cores, a base and boost clock of 2.23 GHz and 2.52 GHz respectively, and comes with 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM. Nvidia claims that the board is anywhere from 2x to 4x speedier than the RTX 3090 Ti. While we won’t have the final performance numbers of the RTX 4090 until independent third-party reviews are up, we can get an idea about the raw compute power and DLSS 3 performance of the GPU thanks to a new video by Digital Foundry.
PC Gamer

Nvidia CEO says market 'will be served well after EVGA' but it was a 'great partner'

A diplomatic comment from Nvidia's CEO on one of its largest partners dropping out of the GPU game. Just days prior to Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics card broadcast, one of the company's largest and most prolific AIB partners, EVGA, announced it would no longer manufacture its graphics cards. The news came as quite a shock to PC builders, to say the least, as EVGA had made quite a name for itself in the GPU market.
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz

Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
notebookcheck.net

Older NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs might get DLSS 3 support

With more than 30 titles already supported, NVIDIA DLSS 3 promises impressive performance gains of up to four times. DLSS 3 takes advantage of the optical flow accelerator, which has been available since Turing. However, this major improvement seems restricted to the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series. According to...
PC Gamer

We've run the numbers and Nvidia's RTX 4080 cards don't add up

And so it begins. The next-gen graphics fest we've all been waiting for is here. And yet I'm already massively disappointed. Nvidia has pulled the wraps off its new RTX 40-series graphics, otherwise known as Ada Lovelace, and the numbers don't add up. The top-end RTX 4090 (opens in new...
tipranks.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reveals New Graphics Design and RTX 40 Graphics Cards Series

Nvidia’s new graphics cards, powered by the unique AI-backed Ada Lovelace architecture, are likely to change the game of gaming. Nonetheless, price remains an issue. On Tuesday, semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed a new gaming graphics chip (GPU) codenamed Ada Lovelace, which will power its GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 series of GPUs (expected to launch later this year). The new graphics chip design is expected to create more realistic images in games.
technewstoday.com

Refresh Rate (Hz) Vs Frame Rate (FPS) – What’s the Difference

If you are just getting into monitor and graphics card, you may have often heard the terms Refresh Rate and Frame Rate. Both these terms represent the number of frames you see per second. The refresh rate depends on the monitor, whereas the frame rate relates to the GPU. The...
Digital Trends

Nvidia says falling GPU prices are ‘a story of the past’

Nvidia has just confirmed what many of us were already suspecting — GPUs are expensive, and Nvidia plans to keep it that way. During a Q&A session with the media, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang lifted the veil of suspense on RTX 40-Series pricing, and the insights are not what we’ve been hoping to hear.
NME

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ gets anti-aliasing and DLSS in new update

Microsoft Flight Simulator has received a new update which introduces a multitude of improvements, including the long-awaited DLSS support for PC. DLSS, which stands for deep learning super sampling, is a collection of real-time image enhancement and upscaling technologies developed by Nvidia. It looks to boost framerates by rendering at a lower resolution than displayed and using deep learning, a type of AI, to then upscale the frames to look as sharp as expected. According to Nvidia, DLSS can boost framerates by 200-300 per cent.
PC Magazine

AMD Tips Radeon 7000 Graphics Cards Announcement for Nov. 3

It looks like AMD’s next-generation PC graphic cards will arrive in November. A company executive this morning announced on Twitter that AMD plans on launching its RDNA 3 graphics architecture on Nov. 3. The tweet from AMD Radeon General Manager Scott Herkelman means the company’s Radeon RX 7000 desktop...
