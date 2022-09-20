Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Bungie auto-completes objective in Destiny 2 due to high completion requirement
The Destiny 2 community is torn after Bungie announced that an objective for this week’s quest is going to be auto-completed. On Twitter, Bungie explained that the requirements for the Champions Defeated objective for this week’s Sails of the Shipstealer Season quest are too high for many players. The quest objective states that players must “defeat 50 Champions,” which can be difficult for most players to achieve since Champions are hard to come by at lower levels and are more difficult to kill than normal enemies when they do appear. Taking them out often requires a special seasonal weapon mod or something else, which can be rough for some players.
Destiny Cheatmaker Countersues Bungie, Claims Bungie Hacked Their Computers
Bungie is being countersued by AimJunkies, a popular Destiny 2 cheat manufacturer, as they claim that the Destiny 2 developer hacked them. After several months
Digital Trends
Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: All week 1 quests and how to complete them
It’s the start of a brand new season of Fortnite, and of course, it comes with plenty of challenges to complete. During Chapter 3, Season 4, players have access to a fresh set of quests, many of which require you to visit specific areas of the map. You’ll also need to utilize some of the new seasonal features, so make sure you spend a little time getting used to the new locales and Chrome mechanics.
Modern Warfare 2 Free Open Beta Code
If gamers missed out on receiving a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Code fear no more. Here’s how to receive a Modern Warfare 2 Free Open Beta Code. If players still need to receive a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Code all they have to do is click this link. The link will then take players to the Call Of Duty website. On the website, gamers will then need to sign into their Call Of Duty account. Once logged in a prompt asking about console preference will appear. Once selected, the user will be presented with a code granting access to the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Testing.
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Modern Warfare 2 beta's controversial mini-map changes happened because devs don't want to "punish players for firing weapons"
Players aren't happy about the changes
Elden Ring dataminer explains why enemies smack you when you reach for a potion
Let's be honest, you probably had it coming.
Polygon
Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven are free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time
Epic announced on Twitter on Thursday that Ark: Survival Evolved, the 2017 action-adventure survival videogame, and Gloomhaven, the 2021 turn-based cooperative dungeon crawler, are available to download for free for a week. Studio Wildcard’s dino-centric survival game has done quite well for itself, releasing four paid DLC expansion packs and...
Pokemon Go: How to Get Mega Energy
If you hope to Mega Evolve a Pokemon in Pokemon Go, you're going to need Mega Energy, and we've got all the details you need to get as much as possible.
Digital Trends
Dragon Quest Treasures shows off monster-catching gameplay
Square Enix has released a new gameplay trailer for Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off that features younger versions of siblings Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. It gives us the first in-depth look at what playing this game is really like. In Dragon Quest...
After a seven-month outage, Dark Souls 3's PC servers are having more problems
FromSoftware is investigating the enigmatic new problem
ComicBook
Classic MMO Getting Updated with Basic Feature 25 Years Later
If you're an MMO connoisseur who's been playing Tibia for years and years now, you'll be happy to hear that the game is soon getting a major (but also basic) feature: sound. That's right, the MMO that came out in 1997 has never had sound, but that'll all change on September 27th whenever an update adds sound to the game. Prior to that, Tibia creator CipSoft teased the reveal of the game's anthem which will officially usher in Tibia's age of sound.
'Ark: Survival Evolved' Is Going To Delete Your Save To Fix The Servers
Some Ark: Survival Evolved players are having a female eohippus (or to our more modern readers, a mare) of a time trying to establish a stable connection to the servers and actually get into the game. Unfortunately, their woes are far from over as Studio Wildcard has found a fix which will lead to the deletion of your progress in the game over the last three days. Deep breaths.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Ground War Invasion Explained
A new game mode is heading to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta rotation in Weekend 2 — Ground War Invasion. Here's how it works. While we're still in open beta territory for Modern Warfare 2, there's plenty of content for players to get acquainted with ahead of the game's full release. Thus far, those who've managed to play the beta have been invited to test out the Core Maps, which are custom-made and built exclusively for 6-v-6 game modes. That is set to change with the addition of the Battle Maps for Ground War modes.
knowtechie.com
New PS VR2 trailer shows off gameplay and hardware
Sony’s next virtual reality headset, the PS VR2, revealed itself this week in a new teaser video. The snippets of gameplay shown off have got us all excited for the early 2023 release date. The glimpse of the new hardware in the video is cool too. The PS VR2...
International Business Times
'Outward': How To Get Legacy Weapons And Armor
Some weapons and armor in "Outward" are already good as they are, but they can be made even better using an unconventional upgrade method. Certain gear pieces can be turned into superior versions of themselves by placing them inside Legacy Chests. Doing this will essentially upgrade the placed items, but there is a catch. Here's how to do it.
Anno 1800 Empire of the Skies DLC arrives today
Prepare to take for the skies as Anno 1800 Empire of the Skies DLC arrives today, taking the game to new heights. Anno 1800 Empire of the Skies DLC Release Date: September 20, 2022. Anno 1800 now has skyships thanks to its latest Empire of the Skies DLC, the second...
Bethesda fixes Skryim's creepy moving mannequins, modder promptly unfixes them
The weird glitch that made mannequins look at you was foolishly patched out by Bethesda, but there's a fix for that fix. As the Dragonborn in Skyrim you quickly collect more suits of armor than you can wear in a single lifetime, and at a certain point there's no reason to sell them because you've got more coins than Scrooge McDuck. Thus: mannequins, wooden statues that reside in your various homes that you can dress up in your spare outfits and armor sets. There's no point in killing all those brave warriors and stripping them naked if you can't show off your accumulated loot, after all.
