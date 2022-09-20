The Destiny 2 community is torn after Bungie announced that an objective for this week’s quest is going to be auto-completed. On Twitter, Bungie explained that the requirements for the Champions Defeated objective for this week’s Sails of the Shipstealer Season quest are too high for many players. The quest objective states that players must “defeat 50 Champions,” which can be difficult for most players to achieve since Champions are hard to come by at lower levels and are more difficult to kill than normal enemies when they do appear. Taking them out often requires a special seasonal weapon mod or something else, which can be rough for some players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO