Santa Clarita Radio
14-Year-Old Arrested After Fighting Deputy At Golden Valley High School
A 14-year-old student was arrested and released on citation after he allegedly fought with a deputy at Golden Valley High School Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a student was reportedly involved in a fight with a deputy at Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
KTLA.com
Athletic trainer at Lake Balboa high school arrested for inappropriately touching minors: LAPD
An athletic and physical trainer at Birmingham Community Charter High School has been arrested for inappropriately touching a student, the Los Angeles Police Department said, and police believe there are other victims. Police were called to the school on Tuesday when the minor reported they had been inappropriately touched by...
newsantaana.com
Anaheim dog-beating suspect turns himself into the police and is facing felony charges
Dog-beating suspect Albert Abad Jr. has turned himself in to Anaheim PD. Detectives are following up on the location of the dog seen in the video above. The dog has yet to be recovered. Anaheim Police detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for a 33-year-old Anaheim resident in connection...
Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom
A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Garden Grove for using a hammer to assault someone
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Who will you vote...
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
spectrumnews1.com
48-year-old mom pursues dream of becoming a sheriff's deputy
LA HABRA, Calif. — Before Rosaisela Rodriguez’s beloved father lost his battle with cancer in 2019, he left her with one dying wish. “If there’s something you want to do in life, do it,” she said. “We never know what could happen tomorrow. Fulfill your dream.”
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge
A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival
Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20; suspect is arrested
A 46-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 8 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred outside a business in...
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.
A 45-year-old woman finds herself on life support after she was fundamentally harmed by a hit and run driver in downtown Los Angeles, and her family and the Los Angeles Police Office are searching for the driver.
kclu.org
Woman arrested for what investigators call unprovoked stabbing of 75-year-old man in South Coast park
There’s been an arrest in what police say was the unprovoked stabbing of a 75-year-old man in a South Coast park. The attack occurred June 6th, in Oxnard’s Lemonwood Park. Detectives say the Oxnard man was taking an early morning walk through the park when a woman ran up to him, and stabbed him in the neck. The man had to undergo emergency surgery, but he survived.
californiaexaminer.net
Grandfather Of 14-year-old Slain In Orange County Reacted As A Firefighter
Flowers have been placed in vases around a cross that has been planted in the ground along Buckhorn Road in western Orange County. Efland Fire Department member Stan Dean erected the wooden cross on Friday night to memorialize his deceased granddaughter. When Dean arrived, he found his granddaughter, who had...
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot near West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LAPD to release footage, calls from fatal shooting of 19-year-old
The Los Angeles Police Department plans to release body-worn camera footage and radio calls from a fatal police shooting of a 19-year-old man who was holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle on Saturday, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Luis Herrera...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. arrests 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from sports park and used it at his residence
A 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from a sports park which is being built in southern Fontana — and then used some of the turf at his own residence — has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 22, police were contacted...
Arrest warrant issued for man seen in video hitting dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
The Anaheim Police Department has obtained a felony arrest warrant for the man seen in a viral video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex. The man, identified as 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr., is wanted on felony charges for animal cruelty. Abad was identified by police earlier this week, […]
LAPD investigating robbery at Tarzana home
Los Angeles police were investigating a hot prowl burglary in Tarzana Tuesday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects broke into the Tarzana home off Wells Drive and Geyser Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. but did not take anything. While the residents were home at the time, no one was injured. It is not clear if the suspects were armed.This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
kvta.com
Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places
Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
