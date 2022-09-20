Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-September 2022, starting with this news…TMZ reported on Sept. 14 that Scooter Braun is forking over $20M to his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, as part of their newly filed divorce settlement. Taylor Swift's longtime nemesis is reportedly walking away from the marriage with millions in real estate including a $65 million home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood, more than 100 pieces of art including pieces by Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, a Porsche, a Tesla, various investments and bank accounts and a private jet — a Gulfstream G450 worth about $40 million. He's also set to pay his ex — whom he filed to divorce in July 2021 following seven years of marriage — $60K a month in child support for their three children. (They're sharing joint legal and physical custody.) Yael, who signed a prenup before she married the famed music manager in 2014, is holding onto "several works of art, assets from multiple bank accounts and a Land Rover Defender."

