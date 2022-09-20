ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 27-10 win over Bears in Week 2

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
As was the case last season, the Green Bay Packers rebounded from a disappointing Week 1 defeat by coasting past a divisional rival in primetime at Lambeau Field in Week 2.

The Detroit Lions were the victim in 2021; on Sunday night, it was the Chicago Bears.

A dynamic performance from Aaron Jones and a winning showing from the defense got the job done in a 27-10 win over the Bears in Green Bay.

Here are all the stars, studs and duds from the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Bears:

Stars

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

RB Aaron Jones: He created 170 total yards on just 18 touches, forced 13 missed tackles and scored the team’s first two touchdowns. A third of his touches (six) gained 10 or more yards. Half (nine) gained eight or more. He made a terrific spinning catch in a contested situation on an off-schedule play to convert a third down. As a runner, he displayed incredible burst, vision and balance through contact. The first to arrive almost never got him down, and he made life hell for rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker at the second level.

OLB Preston Smith: An impressively disruptive performance against the run and pass from the veteran edge rusher. He rushed only 14 times but still managed six pressures and two sacks, including one forcing a fumble. On one first-down run play, he beat the cutblock attempt of the tight end and helped stuff the play. On a third-down play, he stayed disciplined and disrupted Justin Fields’ keeper, creating a tackle for loss for Jaire Alexander. He also wasn’t fooled by a run-action fake from Fields and quickly made the sack. Smith was at least partially responsible for helping stop Fields short of the goal line on the decisive 4th-and-goal play.

Studs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)

DL Kenny Clark: He’s been a dominant pass-rusher through two weeks. On one rush snap, he chucked the center aside and pressured Justin Fields into a quick throw. His 16 pass-rushes resulted in four pressures, including a quarterback hit.

QB Aaron Rodgers: He wasn’t happy about missing Allen Lazard for a likely touchdown and a wayward throw to A.J. Dillon in the flat. He also took a sack on a first-half play that probably should have gone to Romeo Doubs for a big play. But the rest of the night was a good one from the MVP. He was deadly from clean pockets and off run action, effective enough against pressure and didn’t have a turnover-worthy play. On throws over 10 yards, Rodgers completed 5-of-6 for 128 yards, including 2-of-3 attempts over 20 yards. When he’s decisive, as he was Sunday night, there’s no one better.

WR Randall Cobb: Three catches on three targets while running only 12 routes. It was an efficient and effective night for Cobb, who converted a big third down on a well-designed angle route from the backfield and later sprung open on an off-schedule play for a 20-yard gain. He also made a tackler miss after catching a short throw underneath.

WR Sammy Watkins: Twice, Watkins cooked rookie Kyler Gordon on in-breaking routes off run action. Over the middle, he presents a big target and then plucks the ball out of the air with strong, confident hands. On the final drive, his release got inside Gordon and he ran past the safety to open up the 55-yard completion. Watkins doesn’t have elite long speed anymore, but he’s still quick enough to create separation.

LB Quay Walker: He’ll need time to get the run fits figured out consistently at the second level. But Walker’s speed sideline to sideline and ability to disrupt passing windows in the middle of the field are already readily apparent through two games. He prevented a touchdown run from Justin Fields with a brilliant chase down along the sideline, and he nearly picked off Fields late in the contest. The rookie is a sure and strong tackler.

S Dallin Leavitt: He was acquired to boost the special teams, so it should come as no surprise that he was active covering kicks on Sunday night. Leavitt stopped a kick returner with a strong tackle at the 15-yard line, and later he rallied to the ball to help make another stop.

Duds

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32)

DL Jarran Reed: The Bears moved him easily at the point of attack in the run game, and he wasn’t consistent finishing plays when he had himself in position. In fact, PFF charged him with two missed tackles, and that was probably friendly. His pass rush was fine. But if he’s going to be a starter, the Packers probably need something more against the run.

RG Royce Newman: He certainly looked more comfortable at guard, especially in pass pro. Will he ever be a plus run blocker at either position? Newman gave up one pressure and was penalized for holding.

S Darnell Savage: The Packers don’t want to give up explosive plays down the field, but having a safety like Savage makes it tough to correctly fit run plays because he’s not aggressive playing downhill against the run.

