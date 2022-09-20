ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

America is a country that loves pizza . We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the gooey goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in the Valley is Crust Brothers Pizza . So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"There are plenty of restaurants in the area, but what got me in while walking by was the great music and beautiful patio! The food was amazing, everything made from scratch and made to order. And on top of it, the service was 10/10! Informative, welcoming attitude, and attentive. Hard to find nowadays. Definitely a new favorite spot in Scottsdale!"

Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the area:

  1. Crust Brothers Pizza
  2. My Slice Of The Pie Pizzeria
  3. Via Della Slice Shop
  4. Base Pizzeria
  5. IL Bosco Pizza
  6. Gio's Pizza
  7. Paradise Valley Pizza Company
  8. Stumpy's Pizza and Subs
  9. Jet's Pizza
  10. Yo Pauly's New York Pizza

A full list of the best pizza places in the city can be found on Yelp's website .

