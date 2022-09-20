Read full article on original website
Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17
The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed. The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6. The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16. However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total...
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for Queen City Mischief & Magic
From Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., a portion of downtown Staunton will be closed to through traffic for the 2022 Queen City Mischief & Magic festival. A map of the impacted area is available online. Additionally, parking restrictions will go into effect...
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
Augusta Free Press
Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight
Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police make 94 traffic stops, write 112 tickets on Seminole Trail on Tuesday
The Albemarle County Police Department conducted a driving enforcement initiative with a focus on speeding and distracted driving on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Seminole Trail. It was a busy day: ACPD officers conducted 94 traffic stops and issued 112 summonses in the 12-hour period. “Our department...
cbs19news
Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Warren County school bus involved in crash on Interstate 81
Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Rockingham County that occurred Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 261-mile-marker. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes of I-81. A highway truck with its message board flashing to direct traffic to the left travel lane was traveling in the right travel lane for the protection of the highway work zone workers out setting up the cones for the lane closure, when the truck was rear-ended by a Warren County Public Schools bus.
breezejmu.org
New bus app leaves students divided
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) has implemented a new bus app called Passio GO for commuters and students in Harrisonburg, leaving students with varied opinions on the new app. The city retired the previous app, myStop, and introduced Passio GO in August. According to JMU’s transportation website, the...
cbs19news
Officials released a preliminary report on the Albemarle plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Officials have released a preliminary report about the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Sept. 14. At 11:30 p.m. According to the report, officials say that the Piper PA- 32-300 was destroyed in a crash near Afton. Officials say that the pilot, who...
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
Crash on I-95 South in Caroline County leaves Stafford woman dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County just north of Doswell.
Driver charged after tractor trailer hits, kills motorcyclist
FAUQUIER COUNTY (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a truck driver faces a charge after his tractor trailer hit a man on a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist. Troopers said it happened the afternoon of Aug. 27. Around 1:10 p.m., John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, Va. was riding his bike through the intersection […]
cbs19news
Virginia State Police investigating school bus crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police have confirmed that the Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on northbound Interstate 81 in North Rockingham County Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits.
pagevalleynews.com
Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction
LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
Virginia school bus driver charged with reckless driving, students injured in crash
The driver of a bus that crashed into a truck on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County late Wednesday night has been charged with reckless driving. Two teenage girls and the driver of the second vehicle involved were all injured in the crash.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Police investigating a shooting a Mallside Forest Apartments
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred at approximately 7 p.m. At least three victims were taken to UVA Medical Center by career and volunteer units of Albemarle County Fire Rescue. According to a source on...
WHSV
Gloria’s Pupuseria reopens at new location following historic floods in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - August 2020 for Gloria and John Gerber, looks a lot different than September 2022. “It was raining so much. We came here and the place was five feet high [with water],” Gloria said. The Staunton floods destroyed their cozy restaurant two years ago, forcing them...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
cbs19news
Albemarle County implements virtual reality into police training program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During a period of scrutiny over how police handle certain emergency calls, the Albemarle County Police Department is reimagining its training program. The department is using modern technology to help officers prepare for all kinds of situations. "We really wanted a way to enhance...
WHSV
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Page County on Wednesday. According to Virginia State Police, around 3:11 p.m. state police and other first responders arrived to the crash site along Route 340 near Compton Hollow Road. This area is north of Rileyville.
