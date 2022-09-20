ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17

The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed. The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6. The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16. However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Bremo Power Station to be demolished

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight

Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Warren County school bus involved in crash on Interstate 81

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Rockingham County that occurred Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 261-mile-marker. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes of I-81. A highway truck with its message board flashing to direct traffic to the left travel lane was traveling in the right travel lane for the protection of the highway work zone workers out setting up the cones for the lane closure, when the truck was rear-ended by a Warren County Public Schools bus.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

New bus app leaves students divided

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) has implemented a new bus app called Passio GO for commuters and students in Harrisonburg, leaving students with varied opinions on the new app. The city retired the previous app, myStop, and introduced Passio GO in August. According to JMU’s transportation website, the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Officials released a preliminary report on the Albemarle plane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Officials have released a preliminary report about the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Sept. 14. At 11:30 p.m. According to the report, officials say that the Piper PA- 32-300 was destroyed in a crash near Afton. Officials say that the pilot, who...
AFTON, VA
cbs19news

Virginia State Police investigating school bus crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police have confirmed that the Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on northbound Interstate 81 in North Rockingham County Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction

LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Page County on Wednesday. According to Virginia State Police, around 3:11 p.m. state police and other first responders arrived to the crash site along Route 340 near Compton Hollow Road. This area is north of Rileyville.
PAGE COUNTY, VA

