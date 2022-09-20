Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Teases Return At WWE Extreme Rules
Now that Clash at the Castle has come and gone all eyes are looking ahead to the Extreme Rules premium live event next month. This week it was announced that Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will face off in the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules. A fan noted on Twitter...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Ken Shamrock Teases Involvement In WWE Extreme Rules Match
With the surprise announcement on "Raw" that Matt Riddle will face Seth Rollins in the third ever Fight Pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE alumnus Ken Shamrock took to Twitter to respond to a tweet suggesting he be the special referee for the match. The tweet, showing Shamrock in his special referee attire for the WrestleMania 13 submission match between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, was quote tweeted by 'The World's Most Dangerous Man', who said "Couldn't agree more!"
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: MJF Reveals Surprise Reaction To Major AEW Departure
That’s another take on things. Wrestling is a sport like almost every other, int hat you will always see people moving on from one promotion to another. There are some big names who stick around for a long time but more often than not, wrestlers are moving on to greener pastures on a regular basis. Occasionally a bigger name will move though, and that can create a unique situation. That was the case earlier this year.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship
This week Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event at Grand Slam to become the AEW World Champion for the third time in his career. Moxley is champion once again and it won’t be long before he defends his title. During the AEW Rampage tapings this week...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Teases Hilarious Change For Her WWE Character
Asuka is considered one of the more respected veterans in women’s wrestling. She accomplished a lot in WWE, but now she’s ready for evolution with her presentation on television. During the September 19th edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has teased a character change following the show, Alexa Bliss...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Breaks The Code In ROH World Title Match
Wednesday night saw All Elite Wrestling's annual Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The stacked card featured matches for the AEW World, Tag Team, Women's, and All-Atlantic Championships. Though not only were AEW Titles on the line, but the Ring of Honor World Championship was also on the line. After successfully defending the title against names like Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli geared up to defend his championship against "The Wizard" Chris Jericho. This time though, Jericho cracked Castagnoli's code.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker — WWE Championship Match: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2003
The Olympic Hero and The Deadman have an exciting title match on SmackDown before Brock Lesnar attacks both Superstars. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
wrestlinginc.com
Sean Waltman Comments On Possibility Of One More Match
Sean "X-Pac" Waltman recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest. During the signing, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed if he plans to ever step back into the ring again. His last wrestling match was this year on March 31, where he lost to Joey Janela at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6: Part 1, after Janela hit him with a low blow and a superkick for the win.
Yardbarker
The Great Muta
Is set to have his final “bye-bye” in 2023. Pro Wrestling NOAH confirmed that the Great Muta (Keiji Muto) will have his final match at the Yokohama Arena on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping. The following contains...
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige
Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
ComicBook
MJF Says CM Punk's Situation "Didn't Affect" His AEW Return
Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling at the conclusion of AEW All Out. While the surprise appearance was quickly overshadowed by CM Punk's press conference and the chaos that ensued moments after, it only took one segment on AEW Dynamite three days later for the Salt of the Earth to get the wrestling world's attention once again. Even without a true match under his belt since AEW Double or Nothing in May, MJF's moments on the microphone have been enough to keep all eyes on his every movement.
411mania.com
WWE On Location Royal Rumble Packages On Sale, Including Guaranteed Entrance Ramp Tickets
WWE has announced that On Location packages for the Royal Rumble are now on sale, which include guaranteed entrance ramp tickets. Packages start at $260 and go all the way up to $3,750. WWE’s On Location Packages Guarantee Entrance Ramp Tickets for Royal Rumble, One Week Left Until General On-Sale...
stillrealtous.com
MJF On The Backstage Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW
When All Elite Wrestling was first announced in 2019 it was clear from the start that Cody Rhodes was a big part of the company. Rhodes was announced as one of the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW in addition to being one of the top stars on television. For a...
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho wins ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Chris Jericho is the Ring of Honor World Champion. Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the championship for the first time Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The finish had Jericho low blowing Castagnoli while the referee was distracted, allowing Jericho to connect with the Judas Effect to score the win. This ends Castagnoli’s reign with the title after 60 days, originally defeating Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For CM Punk’s AEW World Title Reign
CM Punk solidified his status as one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing back in May when he defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately for Punk he had to spend most of the summer sitting on the sidelines due to injury.
