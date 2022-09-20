Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling at the conclusion of AEW All Out. While the surprise appearance was quickly overshadowed by CM Punk's press conference and the chaos that ensued moments after, it only took one segment on AEW Dynamite three days later for the Salt of the Earth to get the wrestling world's attention once again. Even without a true match under his belt since AEW Double or Nothing in May, MJF's moments on the microphone have been enough to keep all eyes on his every movement.

