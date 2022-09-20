Frankie Montas MRI revealed no 'major damage,' but heading to IL: Report

UPDATE (3:43 p.m.): Frankie Montas’ MRI reportedly didn’t show any significant damage, but the Yankees will play it safe and place the struggling righty on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation to make room on the roster for Harrison Bader, the team announced Tuesday.

Montas, the Yankees’ prized acquisition at this year’s trade deadline, labored again in his last start on Saturday, failing to make it out of the fourth inning after being spotted a 5-0 lead, and watching his Yankees ERA balloon to 6.35 over eight starts.

Montas told manager Aaron Boone that he experienced some shoulder discomfort, while his velocity was a bit down in Saturday’s start.

Montas missed time with the A’s before the trade due to right shoulder inflammation.

Despite the favorable MRI results, Montas could still give way to Domingo German in his next scheduled start.

