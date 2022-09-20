Read full article on original website
Harrah Police: 19-year-old arrested for murdering woman during fight
HARRAH, Okla. (KOKH) — The body of a woman was found on Monday whose injuries were consistent with foul play, according to Harrah Police. Police say they were dispatched to the 2000 block of Williams Dr. in Harrah about an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers found a black female deceased in the residence.
Motion filed to dismiss civil lawsuit against former Oklahoma City cop Daniel Holtzclaw
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A motion has been filed to dismiss a federal civil lawsuit against former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw. The seven remaining plaintiffs - Tabatha Barnes, Regina Copeland, Shardayreon Hill, Carla Johnson, Jannie Ligons, Kala Lyles, and Terri Morris - voluntarily dismissed their lawsuits and agreed to never file the same claims against him.
Oklahoma City named the fourth-best city in the United States for tacos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — If you live in the Oklahoma City metro, you don't have to go far to find some great tacos. A new study from Clever found that Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in the country for tacos. Clever looked at data from from the U.S....
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
OKC Mayor Holt snaps picture of Philbrook advertisement in Times Square
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was able to see some familiar Oklahoma tourism advertisements in New York City's Times Square. He says the ad featured many Oklahoma museums including the Philbrook Museum of Art and Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
Walmart hiring 40,000 employees to help during holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart announced they will be trying to hire 40,000 associates to help with deliveries during the holiday season. Store locations across Oklahoma will be welcoming associates in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles to help during the busy holiday season. The roles include seasonal store associates and full-time, permanent truck drivers.
Mid-Del Schools to launch first-in-state program to give free period products to students
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Public Schools announced a program for addressing period poverty in public schools by providing dispensers with free period products in restrooms in each of the district's elementary, middle and high schools. Mid-Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital -...
'Maddening and frustrating': UCO staff member outraged about possibility of job cuts
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — On September 20, Fox 25 got its hands on a leaked email sent to University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) staff. The email says declining enrollment could force UCO to cut 30 faculty positions by the end of the school year. A UCO staff member shared...
Cirque du Soleil returns to Oklahoma in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cirque du Soleil is returning to Oklahoma City with its show "Corteo" in February 2023. "Corteo" is family-friendly production that dives into the mind of a clown who envisions his own funeral. “We are thrilled to return to Oklahoma City after almost 5 years and...
Report: Bedlam football game between Oklahoma, Oklahoma St. to end when Sooners join SEC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The most popular football game in Oklahoma is reportedly coming to an end in a few years. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that the annual Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will end once the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.
