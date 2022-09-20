ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Harrah Police: 19-year-old arrested for murdering woman during fight

HARRAH, Okla. (KOKH) — The body of a woman was found on Monday whose injuries were consistent with foul play, according to Harrah Police. Police say they were dispatched to the 2000 block of Williams Dr. in Harrah about an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers found a black female deceased in the residence.
Motion filed to dismiss civil lawsuit against former Oklahoma City cop Daniel Holtzclaw

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A motion has been filed to dismiss a federal civil lawsuit against former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw. The seven remaining plaintiffs - Tabatha Barnes, Regina Copeland, Shardayreon Hill, Carla Johnson, Jannie Ligons, Kala Lyles, and Terri Morris - voluntarily dismissed their lawsuits and agreed to never file the same claims against him.
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Walmart hiring 40,000 employees to help during holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart announced they will be trying to hire 40,000 associates to help with deliveries during the holiday season. Store locations across Oklahoma will be welcoming associates in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles to help during the busy holiday season. The roles include seasonal store associates and full-time, permanent truck drivers.
Cirque du Soleil returns to Oklahoma in February

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cirque du Soleil is returning to Oklahoma City with its show "Corteo" in February 2023. "Corteo" is family-friendly production that dives into the mind of a clown who envisions his own funeral. “We are thrilled to return to Oklahoma City after almost 5 years and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

