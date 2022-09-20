Read full article on original website
Man who fatally shot DeKalb auto shop worker sentenced to life in prison
A man who shot and killed a DeKalb County auto shop employee who had been helping him with his car moments earlier was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Ex-boyfriend convicted of murder in death of DeKalb postal worker
Tyrika Terrell was scared that her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child would hurt her, according to investigators. ...
Two suspected gang members arrested in Atlanta for aggravated assault
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16. Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.
Officer indicted in 2018 South Fulton crash that killed 3, injured 3
A metro Atlanta police officer has been indicted in a crash that killed three people and injured three others, according...
Channel 2 Action News gets access to Operation Heatwave as police target gangs across city
ATLANTA — The streets of Atlanta are safer thanks to a gang crackdown that's already showing positive results. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was the only reporter to hit the streets with officers as they rounded up gang members, guns and drugs. It had been a summer-spanning,...
Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating...
New Video Reveals Chaka Zulu Attacked By Four Men During Alleged Shooting
A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast.
Man shot several times at Clayton County motel, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a shooter and his car after they say a man was shot several times at a motel. Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway overnight in reference to someone being shot.
Police find 150 pounds of cannabis, other drugs and money | Stolen APD laptop tip
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton recovered over 150 pounds of cannabis, other drugs, money and weapons after following a tip from Atlanta Police about a laptop stolen from them, according to a Facebook post. APD called the City of South Fulton Police on Sept. 7, saying...
Man shot 7 times while waiting on Uber outside Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta where a victim was struck seven times. Captain Christian Hunt, with the Atlanta Police Department, said officers responded to the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes on Mt....
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teenage sisters who left home and haven't returned
REX, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two young sisters who left home and haven't returned. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Lamyiah Edmondson, 15, and her sister Makyiah Perkins, 14, left their house without permission and failed to return.
Feds: Winder man gets 25-year sentence for kidnapping ex-girlfriend
A Barrow County man pleaded guilty to kidnapping and will spend 25 years in prison after he was charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend before driving her to South Carolina and abandoning her there, federal officials said.
19 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after hundreds involved in mall brawl, police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Twenty people have now charged in a huge brawl at a local mall, and some of the suspects are as young as 12 years old. Police say as many as 200 teens and young adults were part of a fight at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Sept. 3.
Man arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy outside shopping center
ATLANTA — Police announced Tuesday that they have arrested a man for shooting a 14-year-old boy to death outside a shopping center in southeast Atlanta last month. Police said 23-year-old Cecil Adkinson was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with help from U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.
2 arrested in fatal Stockbridge neighborhood shooting
Two men have been arrested in a shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Stockbridge on Saturday afternoon.
‘Drug Rich’ gang member gets life without parole for murder of 19-year-old
A member of the notorious "Drug Rich" hybrid criminal street gang originating from Stone Mountain has been sentenced to life without parole plus 45-years in prison after being convicted of murder and related charges. According to the DeKalb County District Attorney's office, 26-year-old William Moore-Earvin learned his fate...
Member of notorious street gang sentenced after videos showed him celebrating after murder
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the "Drug Rich" street gang is set to spend the rest of his life in prison. A DeKalb County Superior Court Judge sentenced William Moore-Earvin, 26, to life without parole plus 45-years.
Man found with gun, drugs in Clayton County hotel room
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is facing charges after police found a gun and drugs in a hotel room in Clayton County. On Saturday, Clayton County police executed a search warrant at the Western Inn Suites at 4887...
Man killed at used car dealership in Gwinnett County after fight with owner
LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - People just out looking to buy a car watch a fight turn deadly Monday morning at a Gwinnett County dealership. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. When they arrived at Cannon Used Cars on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
