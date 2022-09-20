ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 46

Two suspected gang members arrested in Atlanta for aggravated assault

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16. Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating...
Atlanta Daily World

New Video Reveals Chaka Zulu Attacked By Four Men During Alleged Shooting

A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
Ludacris
CBS 46

Man killed at used car dealership in Gwinnett County after fight with owner

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - People just out looking to buy a car watch a fight turn deadly Monday morning at a Gwinnett County dealership. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. When they arrived at Cannon Used Cars on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

