ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany close to deal on nationalizing gas company Uniper

By GEIR MOULSON
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjdAT_0i2tA7cb00

BERLIN — (AP) — Natural gas supplier Uniper said Tuesday that it's in "final discussions" for Germany to nationalize the company, ramping up the government's intervention in the gas and oil industry as Russia's war in Ukraine provokes an energy crisis.

The expansion of Uniper's July rescue deal would feature a capital increase of 8 billion euros (dollars) that the government would finance and involve it taking a majority stake now held by Finland-based Fortum, the company said. The Finnish government has the largest stake in Fortum.

Uniper's losses have mounted as Russia has cut back natural gas supplies to European countries supporting Ukraine. Prices have soared for the fuel needed to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories, raising fears of business closures, rationing and a recession as the weather turns cold.

European countries have scrambled to counter the price spiral and prioritized securing their energy supplies for winter, including by filling their natural gas storage. Just last week, Germany also moved to take control of three Russian-owned oil refineries before an embargo on Russian oil takes effect next year.

The initial Uniper rescue package foresaw the government taking a roughly 30% stake in the company after Russia’s cutbacks forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts.

Under the prospective new deal, "it is envisaged that the federal government will obtain a significant majority stake in Uniper," said the company, which confirmed talks on a possible nationalization last week. It added that "the final agreement has not yet been concluded."

While the government tries to stabilize Uniper, authorities say Germany's gas storage facilities are now more than 90% full in preparation for the winter heating season despite Russia halting gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The head of the national network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted late Monday that Germany had “achieved another milestone" and that the stored gas will help in managing any potential gas emergencies and will flow back into the market.

He cautioned that “nevertheless, we must continue to save" gas.

The government tightened storage requirements in July after Russia's state-owned Gazprom started reducing gas supplies through Nord Stream 1, citing alleged technical problems. German officials dismissed that explanation as cover for a political decision to push up prices and create uncertainty.

Germany introduced a requirement for storage to be 75% full by Sept. 1 and raised the targets for October and November to 85% and 95%, respectively, from 80% and 90%. The November target is roughly equal to the amount of gas that Germany used in January and February this year, when temperatures were relatively mild.

Before the reductions started, Russia accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany’s natural gas supplies.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany is well-placed to get through the winter with enough energy, pointing to new liquefied natural gas terminals expected to start work in the coming months, among other things.

In a separate move last Friday, his government announced that German authorities were taking control of three Russian-owned refineries to ensure energy security. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft are being put under the administration of Mueller's Federal Network Agency.

Rosneft accounts for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity, importing oil worth several hundred million euros (dollars) every month, according to the government, which said the trusteeship was initially due to last for six months.

The network regulator already was put in charge of Gazprom's former German subsidiary in April, a decision that the government said was necessary to bring "order to the conditions" at the company after the Kremlin-controlled parent company abruptly cut ties with the unit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationalization#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Business Industry#Linus Business#Finnish#European#Russian
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Business Insider

Germany is nationalizing Uniper, its leading importer of Russian natural gas, in an $8 billion deal that underscores Europe's energy crisis

Germany is nationalizing gas importer Uniper as it seeks to secure its energy supply before winter. The government will spend another 8 billion euros on Uniper, having earlier invested 15 billion. As part of the deal, Germany will buy Finnish utility Fortum's stake in Uniper. Germany is nationalizing Uniper, its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

U.N. warns of "constant threat" at Russian-occupied nuclear plant in Ukraine as Putin weaponizes energy in multiple ways

Kyiv — The United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency, the IAEA, warned Tuesday that the world was "playing with fire" and called for all military forces to withdraw immediately from the sprawling, Russian-occupied nuclear power plant on the front line of the war in Ukraine. The agency called the ongoing occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — the largest in all of Europe — and the fighting around it "a constant threat to nuclear safety and security," and said a demilitarized zone should be established in and around the vast compound.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Russia is holding Europe hostage by threatening to ‘freeze’ its energy supplies. Germany just made a big move to regain control

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference, on Sept. 16, 2022 in Berlin. Germany moved to regain control of its energy security on Friday in the face of Russia’s threat to cut off supplies and the EU’s plan to ban Russian crude: It seized Russian oil giant Rosneft’s German operations, running the risk of Kremlin retaliation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine claimed to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fueling speculation Tuesday that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is underway. Russia said it inflicted heavy casualties in return.
POLITICS
The Independent

Aiden Aslin among five Britons released by pro-Russia forces in Ukraine, says MP

Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin are reportedly among five British nationals set to be returned home after being released by Russian-backed forces.Prime Minister Liz Truss confirmed on Wednesday that five Britons captured since the war in Ukraine began were being released.The names of those released have not been confirmed by the Government, while few details are yet known about how their release was secured, along with five other people.The Foreign Office had been working for months to support those detained, while it is believed that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman was involved in helping to free the...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
131K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy