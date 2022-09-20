Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Bringing WarGames To Survivor Series (And It’s Bigger Than That)
Two for one. There are a lot of gimmick matches in WWE’s history, some of which are among the most iconic in wrestling. The company has held cage matches, Last Man Standing matches, Iron Man matches and several other kinds in between. WWE has covered all kinds of points throughout its history but now they are going into uncharted territory.
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
411mania.com
Larry Zbyszko On Why He Hasn’t Been at the WWE Performance Center As Of Late
Larry Zbyszko used to make occasional tripes to the WWE Performance Center to give advice to talent, but it hasn’t happened lately and he recently explained why. Zbysko spoke with the Insiders Edge podcast for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Teases Hilarious Change For Her WWE Character
Asuka is considered one of the more respected veterans in women’s wrestling. She accomplished a lot in WWE, but now she’s ready for evolution with her presentation on television. During the September 19th edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has teased a character change following the show, Alexa Bliss...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
Popculture
Former WWE Star Paige Makes Surprise Appearance in AEW
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) received a major boost on Wednesday night. During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in Queens, New York, Saraya, who went by Paige when she was with WWE, made a surprise appearance following the four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb. As the crowd was giving her a huge reception, Saraya did her "this is my house" scream before embracing Storm and Athena, according to Wrestling Inc.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Reached Out To Former WWE Superstar
WWE has parted ways with a number of Superstars over the last few years and back in July former Divas Champion Paige’s contract expired. Paige has been a free agent for three months now and it sounds like there’s some interest from AEW. Fightful Select reports that there...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking AEW debut last night on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." Saraya came out to a thunderous ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and scared off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb after a four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship that saw champion Toni Storm prevail over Baker, Deeb, and Athena.
PWMania
The Women’s Division in WWE is in Better Hands with Triple H in Charge
It has been seven years since the start of the “women’s revolution” in WWE, all starting from the simple hashtag #GiveDivasAChance. Fans all over the world took to social media to express their desire for a better women’s division in the sports entertainment giant and made their feelings known every week.
Yardbarker
Listen to Saraya's (Paige) AEW theme song "Zombified"
For those of you who are wondering, the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is called "Zombified" by Falling In Reverse, the band which includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess. Scroll down to listen to the song. As...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Returning For WWE Royal Rumble Match?
The Royal Rumble is without a doubt one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, and fans often look forward to seeing surprise entrants compete in the Royal Rumble matches. It’s been a while since Sean Waltman has competed in the ring as he’s been out of action due to a torn bicep. However, during a recent K&S Virtual Signing he was asked about a potential return to the ring and he noted that if he does return to the squared circle it would have to be for something big like the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige
Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
Former WWE champion makes shocking AEW debut: 'Absolutely blown away'
A former WWE champion made her shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday night. Toni Storm, Serena Deeb, Athena and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., were competing in a four-way match for the AEW Interim Women’s Championship on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." Storm came into the match as the defending champion as she won the belt at All Out earlier this month.
thecomeback.com
Triple H discusses NBA superstar possibly joining WWE
Over the past few years, WWE has had their share of famous people from outside the pro wrestling industry try to see how they stack up in the ring against the best of the business. Rob Gronkowski, Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, Tyson Fury, and Logan Paul are just a handful of people who have recently gotten physical in the ring. A certain NBA champion and multi-time All-Star player may add his name to the list after attending a tryout during SummerSlam weekend.
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says There’s An ‘Idea’ For a Non-Wrestling Role For Him at WrestleMania 39
While it’s not set by any measure, Kurt Angle has revealed that there’s been an “idea” for him to potentially do something non-wrestling at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall of Famer was speaking with the Wrassingh Show for a new interview and, when talking about how he wouldn’t sign with AEW as it would impact his WWE contract, mentioned that WWE was “talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Makes Return On WWE NXT, Damon Kemp Details His Plot Against Diamond Mine
– Ilja Dragunov is back on WWE TV, making his return after the main event of tonight’s NXT. Tuesday night’s show was headlined by JD McDonagh vs. Tyler Bate with the NXT Championship #1 contendership on the line. After McDonagh picked up the win, Bron Breakker came into the ring to stare off with McDonagh before Ilja’s music played and he came down to the ring. You can see a clip below.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Comments On Possibly Joining WWE’s Creative Team
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE it seems that Triple H is putting his people in positions of power. Triple H is the Chief Content Officer, and his friend Sean Waltman was recently asked during a K&S Wrestle Fest signing if he would have any interest in joining the creative team.
