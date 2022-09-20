ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in violent home invasion

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in a violent Citronelle home invasion, one of whom allegedly shot two residents in the face. Statement from Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office:. Today we are searching for two thugs, DYLAN MITCHELL ADAMS and SHELBIE DANIELLE BYRD...
CITRONELLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal I-10 crash victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police issue reminder of downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have issued a reminder about the city's downtown curfew:. The month of October will be very busy in the Mobile downtown area. Officers will strictly enforce the curfew for minors under the age of 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District. As a reminder, those hours are from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day. Police will be checking IDs, and any minor found violating the curfew law will be taken into police custody. A parent or legal guardian must accompany minors after curfew hours.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tennis Shoes
WKRG News 5

Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Mobile Firefighters put out housefire at Oliver Street, investigation pending

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue put out a house fire that started Wednesday afternoon.  Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Oliver Street after a fire broke out. “Heavy flame and thick, black smoke” overwhelmed the single-story home, according to a tweet from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters were able […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Search for suspect who fired shots at Mobile police officers continues

UPDATE (9/21/22 6:25 p.m.) — Mobile police say the police vehicle was hit at least three times by bullets. Mobile police Chief Paul Prine says they had several officers in the area working various assignments, including patrol when the shooting happened. He does say officers were on a detail...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gunman fires shots into MPD vehicle, no officers hurt, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A gunman opened fire on Mobile police officers, striking a police vehicle at least three times. No officers were injured in the Tuesday night incident. It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of the 1600 block of Flicker Drive. According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, an unknown individual opened fire on several officers who were in the area. The police vehicle was hit at least three times, he said.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy