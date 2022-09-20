MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have issued a reminder about the city's downtown curfew:. The month of October will be very busy in the Mobile downtown area. Officers will strictly enforce the curfew for minors under the age of 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District. As a reminder, those hours are from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day. Police will be checking IDs, and any minor found violating the curfew law will be taken into police custody. A parent or legal guardian must accompany minors after curfew hours.

MOBILE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO