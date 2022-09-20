Read full article on original website
Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for possible home invaders, may have shot 2
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who they said broke into a Citronelle home and shot two people, according to a Facebook post from Team Sheriff. Dylan Mitchell Adams and Shelbie Danielle Byrd allegedly broke into a home and shot two people. Deputies described it as a […]
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in violent home invasion
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in a violent Citronelle home invasion, one of whom allegedly shot two residents in the face. Statement from Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office:. Today we are searching for two thugs, DYLAN MITCHELL ADAMS and SHELBIE DANIELLE BYRD...
Fatal I-10 crash victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21. The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
Mobile Police issue reminder of downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have issued a reminder about the city's downtown curfew:. The month of October will be very busy in the Mobile downtown area. Officers will strictly enforce the curfew for minors under the age of 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District. As a reminder, those hours are from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day. Police will be checking IDs, and any minor found violating the curfew law will be taken into police custody. A parent or legal guardian must accompany minors after curfew hours.
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
Mobile Police make arrest in Flicker Drive shooting, shots fired at police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person after a police vehicle was shot up Tuesday, Sept. 20. Valeido L. Davidson, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. Mobile Police said officers were shot at while sitting inside a police vehicle […]
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
Man arrested for shooting at Mobile officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
Mobile police arrested the alleged gunman in a Tuesday night shooting at a police car on Flicker Drive. Valeido L. Davidson, 32, was arrested late Wednesday and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. The...
Mobile ShotSpotter system detects 179 incidents, roughly 600 rounds fired, 3 calls to 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Since the City of Mobile's ShotSpotter system went fully live on July 26, there's been a lot of gun shots detected, but not a whole lot of people calling to report it. Since July 26, there's been 179 incidents of gunfire detected through this new...
D’Iberville police say Mobile native’s slaying appears to be ‘random act of violence’
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA) - Police investigating the shooting death of a Mobile native in the parking lot of a casino early Wednesday say they do not believe the victim and the shooter knew each other. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said investigators believe the shooter came from Mobile, where Nicholaus...
Mobile police searching for suspect who shot at police car, 2 buildings
Mobile police are searching for a suspect they say opened fire on a police vehicle and two unoccupied buildings Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Flicker Street around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on a call of shots fired, police said Wednesday. While officers were in the area, the...
Mobile Firefighters put out housefire at Oliver Street, investigation pending
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue put out a house fire that started Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Oliver Street after a fire broke out. “Heavy flame and thick, black smoke” overwhelmed the single-story home, according to a tweet from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters were able […]
Orange Beach Police want your help in identifying a person of interest
OBDP seeks information about the truck and trailer below. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Orange Beach Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the individual pictured below for questioning regarding a theft from a local business. If you know this individual or have any additional information about...
Search for suspect who fired shots at Mobile police officers continues
UPDATE (9/21/22 6:25 p.m.) — Mobile police say the police vehicle was hit at least three times by bullets. Mobile police Chief Paul Prine says they had several officers in the area working various assignments, including patrol when the shooting happened. He does say officers were on a detail...
Pedestrian hit, killed by teenage driver in Orange Beach: Police
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian on Canal Road Monday night. Police said a teenage driver struck the 55-year-old woman as the woman crossed Canal Road around 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman is […]
Gunman fires shots into MPD vehicle, no officers hurt, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A gunman opened fire on Mobile police officers, striking a police vehicle at least three times. No officers were injured in the Tuesday night incident. It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of the 1600 block of Flicker Drive. According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, an unknown individual opened fire on several officers who were in the area. The police vehicle was hit at least three times, he said.
