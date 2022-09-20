ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

New Jersey Dog Dies After Encounter With Porcupine

A New Jersey family lost their 9-year-old Pit Bull mix after his encounter with a porcupine left him with several pierced organs. Deadly Late Night Encounter According to WABC, Chester was outside for one last bathroom break before bedtime when the fight occurred. One family member told the news station that she could hear him “crying.” […] The post New Jersey Dog Dies After Encounter With Porcupine appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Electric Cars#South Jersey#Throw Shade#Vehicles#Ford Mustang
People

How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
HILO, HI
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Investigators believe father of 7 executed in Germantown was victim of mistaken identity: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A case of mistaken identity adds to Philadelphia's growing gun violence crisis. A SEPTA Regional Rail conductor and father is one of the city's latest murder victims.Police say 37-year-old Daniel Ruley, a father of seven, was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Monday outside his home on Washington Lane."A man going in his house getting shot. That's crazy," Ruley's aunt said. "What are they going to do about this? When is it going to stop?"  Witnesses tell the police a black Sedan was parked outside the victim's home and waited for him to come out. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Complex

School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back

A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
Motorious

Teenage Couple Flee Police In Dodge Charger

Some couples think if they break the law together it’s some sort of romantic thing, like they’re Bonnie and Clyde. If you’ve ever seen pictures of the famous criminal couple, you’d know they looked nothing like the romanticized Hollywood depictions. They also didn’t die glamorously. It’s the same story with this couple who ran from Arkansas State Police in a Dodge Charger at speeds well over 100 mph on a little two-lane highway.
ARKANSAS STATE
Complex

PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible

The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy