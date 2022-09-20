Read full article on original website
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
NYC police officer caught on video hitting woman, 19, in the face
A New York City police officer was caught on video hitting a woman in the face, sending her reeling onto the ground, as police officers were trying to arrest a man allegedly in connection with an attempted murder. The incident unfolded Tuesday as police were arresting Elvin James, 22, at...
New Jersey Dog Dies After Encounter With Porcupine
A New Jersey family lost their 9-year-old Pit Bull mix after his encounter with a porcupine left him with several pierced organs. Deadly Late Night Encounter According to WABC, Chester was outside for one last bathroom break before bedtime when the fight occurred. One family member told the news station that she could hear him “crying.” […] The post New Jersey Dog Dies After Encounter With Porcupine appeared first on DogTime.
Man wanted for rubbing crotch on woman's body on A train in front of her daughter
A man is wanted for allegedly rubbing his crotch on a woman in front of her daughter while they were onboard a Manhattan subway, authorities said.
How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant
Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Investigators believe father of 7 executed in Germantown was victim of mistaken identity: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A case of mistaken identity adds to Philadelphia's growing gun violence crisis. A SEPTA Regional Rail conductor and father is one of the city's latest murder victims.Police say 37-year-old Daniel Ruley, a father of seven, was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Monday outside his home on Washington Lane."A man going in his house getting shot. That's crazy," Ruley's aunt said. "What are they going to do about this? When is it going to stop?" Witnesses tell the police a black Sedan was parked outside the victim's home and waited for him to come out. Police...
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
Man Killed in Walmart Lot Over 'Driving and Parking': Police
The shooting on Saturday at a Houston location follows several other shootings at various Walmart stores in recent months.
Body Found in Vehicle at Taco Bell Parking Lot: Police
Officers in Lincoln, Nebraska, found the body of a 22-year-old man inside a gray sedan. The car had been in the lot for more than a day, according to a Taco Bell employee.
NJ man, 63, found dead inside of kettle cooker at food processing facility
A 63-year-old New Jersey man was found dead in the kettle cooker of a food processing plant Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
10-year-old reports ice-cream-truck driver abducted her. But he didn’t, NY cops say
The girl and the ice cream truck driver met after messaging on social media, according to the NYPD.
School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back
A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
72-year-old man pleads no contest in cold case of Philly woman murdered 3 decades ago
A 72-year-old man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the case of a Philadelphia woman found partially decomposed more than three decades ago. The victim’s daughter says she’s glad they have some measure of justice for her mom.
Washington woman gets stolen car stuck in fresh concrete with child and bottle of whiskey, officials say
A Washington woman was arrested after she allegedly drove a stolen car into fresh concrete and became stuck before trying to flee the scene with a child and a bottle of whiskey. The incident happened Monday in Lakewood as crews were pouring concrete for a stretch of pavement at the...
Teenage Couple Flee Police In Dodge Charger
Some couples think if they break the law together it’s some sort of romantic thing, like they’re Bonnie and Clyde. If you’ve ever seen pictures of the famous criminal couple, you’d know they looked nothing like the romanticized Hollywood depictions. They also didn’t die glamorously. It’s the same story with this couple who ran from Arkansas State Police in a Dodge Charger at speeds well over 100 mph on a little two-lane highway.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible
The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
