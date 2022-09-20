Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Democrat files bill to repeal Missouri abortion ban
JEFFERSON CITY — The top Democrat in the Missouri House filed legislation Tuesday to repeal the law that triggered the state’s near-total abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure, sponsored by House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, is almost certainly dead on...
gladstonedispatch.com
Tax cut on track in Missouri Senate
JEFFERSON CITY — Over the objections of Democrats, the Republican-led Missouri Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a phased-in reduction in the state’s income tax rate. Acting in a slow-moving special session called by Gov. Mike Parson, the chamber advanced a plan to lower the top state income...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
Comments / 0