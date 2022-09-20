ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp

With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Have an Under-the-Radar Calder Candidate in Reichel

When thinking about potential Calder Trophy candidates for 2022-23, Lukas Reichel might not be the first name that comes to a lot of people’s minds. Reichel, the Chicago Blackhawks‘ 2020 first-round pick, is one of their best prospects in years, but he’s far from a finished product. There’s also no guarantee he’ll begin the season with Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

P.K. Subban is hanging up his skates. The free agent defenseman announced his retirement after 13 NHL seasons with a Twitter post on Tuesday. “I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy,” Subban wrote. “To this day, I still dream about it.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sweeney’s Tenure as Bruins GM Could Hinge on Pastrnak Deal

During his time as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has had his moments of success, while also having his moments of failure. There really has been no in-between. While there has been both success and failures, the former Bruins’ defensemen faces arguably his biggest challenge during his eight...
BOSTON, MA
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Mikko Rantanen
thecomeback.com

Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day

The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Panthers’ 3 Biggest Questions to Answer in 2022-23

The Florida Panthers enter the 2022-23 season after arguably one of their craziest offseasons in franchise history. From trading away Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar for Matthew Tkachuk, to replacing their Jack Adams finalist in Andrew Brunette, it was a doozy for the team, fans, players and journalists alike. With that in mind, Florida faces a ton of uncertainty and question marks going into this upcoming season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Golden Knights Standouts From 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

With the NHL’s training camp opening on Sept. 21, six of the league’s Western Conference teams sent their best rookies to play each other in San Jose last weekend in preparation for the upcoming season. The Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights,...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

Edmonton Oilers: 4 Major Questions Heading Into 2022-23

The 2022-23 season is going to be one of high pressure for the Edmonton Oilers. After a fantastic 2021-22 campaign in which they advanced to the Western Conference Final, they are expected to do just as well in the coming year, if not better. Working in their favor is the fact that general manager Ken Holland had himself a very solid offseason, locking up a starting goaltender in Jack Campbell while also bringing back players such as Evander Kane and Brett Kulak on team-friendly deals.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Stars & Style Leading to More Nationally Televised Games

An NHL team’s primary goal is to have as many fans as possible so they can make as much money as possible, that is just the nature of how major sports leagues work, because without fans there is no team. The Minnesota Wild have never been known for their high marketability through 21 seasons in the NHL, as they have never really piqued the interest of many viewers outside of their home state with their propensity for low-scoring games and defense-first play. It is hard to draw in views and fans when you are consistently in the middle of the pack and being outperformed by other teams.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

3 Areas the Jets Need to Address to Get Back to the Postseason

Change is afoot in Winnipeg, and it needs to be. After missing the playoffs for the first time in five years, the new goal for the Winnipeg Jets is to make their way back to the postseason. What’s compelling about this is they will attempt this with virtually the same roster they had last season. No wait, they’re not quite as strong due to losing the services of Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny, Evgeny Svechnikov and goaltender Eric Comrie. The bad news is Jets’ general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was either unable or unwilling to make any significant moves to replace them in the offseason. The good news is he hired a new head coach in Rick Bowness, that has only promised one thing…change.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL’s Top 10 Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season

For the purpose of this piece, I am leaving players with rookie eligibility off of this list. The top 10 breakout candidates for the 2022-23 NHL season will include players who have shown promise and have been building up to becoming much better players. With many or all of them...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears the Calgary Flames are signing Brett Ritchie. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are still talking about an extension for Ryan McLeod and that might mean a Jesse Puljujarvi trade is still possible. There are some updates coming out of Toronto as Timothy Liljegren’s...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Wingers

With the Young Stars Classic in the books, all that’s left is training camp and the preseason and the Vancouver Canucks will be embarking on yet another winding road that may or may not lead to the playoffs when the regular season begins on Oct. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. But before that happens, battles will abound in training camp which begins on Sept. 22 in Whistler.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Return for Lundkvist May Benefit Flames in Big Way

A trade took place in the NHL on Monday evening, as the Dallas Stars announced that they had acquired defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round selection as well as a conditional 2025 fourth-round selection. Lundkvist being on the move didn’t come...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Opponents Preview: Arizona Coyotes

In 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets have 26 tilts against fellow Central Division teams — four games apiece against the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and three games apiece against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. In anticipation of the campaign to come, our THW Jets team’s “Opponents Preview” Series takes a look at each Central Division foe.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Senators Can Maximize Tomas Hamara’s Entry-Level Contract

Lost in the hype of the Ottawa Senators’ offseason is top prospect Tomas Hamara, a potential second-pairing defender drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Hamara spent important development years in the Finnish system playing for Tappara and for Czechia at international tournaments. The Finnish development system has been near the top of the international competition for many years and is a more fluid skill transition to the NHL than the Czechia pipeline.
NHL

