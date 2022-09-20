Read full article on original website
Historic Northeast Lofts developers seek blight declaration for Independence and Hardesty property
Planning for Historic Northeast Lofts at the southeast corner of Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue is moving forward. The Historic Northeast Lofts Urban Renewal Plan was presented to the Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee on September 14, before being postponed because proper notice of a public hearing was not given. It will be heard again on September 21 in Committee, and if passed, heard the next day by the full City Council.
Blue Springs budgets $35M for new aquatics center
Blue Springs's 2023 budget includes $35 million to build a new aquatics center and millions in funding for parks and road improvements.
City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
KDOT awards $570M toll lane contract, pushes construction to November
A toll lane project on U.S. 69 in Johnson County will widen the roadway to add an extra lane of traffic in each direction from 103rd to 151st Street. KDOT will also construct 11 noise walls along the highway between 119th Street and 151st Street.
Overland Park advances plan to build over 400 homes near two Blue Valley schools
Drake Development is ready to enter the housing market with its Wild Horse project in Overland Park, located at 179th Street and Switzer Road.
Roadwork to impact 2 Northland highways this week
Kansas City road crews to work on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Missouri Route 210 Highway Sept. 23-24, depending on weather.
Independence warns customers of water pressure issues
Independence water crews are repairing water main breaks in the area of U.S. 24 Highway. Customers may experience low water pressure Tuesday.
First phase of Aspiria in Overland Park now includes gaming venue, apartments
A revised plan for the initial phase of work at Aspiria on the sprawling site of the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park now includes an indoor gaming venue and a more than 400-unit apartment complex. Driving the news: Wichita-based developer Occidental Management received approval from the Overland Park...
Overland Park approves nuisance party ordinance
The Overland Park City Council unanimously approved Monday night a new ordinance regulating nuisance parties in the city.
Dozens of dogs on junk-filled Cass County property causing concern
Cass County investigators say the man who lives on the property with those dogs isn't breaking any laws. One animal advocate said if that's the case, the laws need to change.
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District
Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
Park Hill School District getting creative to fill school bus driver shortage
The Park Hill School District is in the middle of a push to find more drivers either outside the district or from within its existing employee roster.
Grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores Sept. 21-27
Kansas City grocery stores are offering daily and weekly sales to help shoppers save money Sept. 21-27.
New Winter Magic location in KC brings concern about lines to get in
The drive-through holiday tradition, Winter Magic, is moving from Swope Park to Kessler Park in the Historic Northeast part of Kansas City.
Some Overland Park residents have chance to throw away mattresses, other junk this fall
If you live west of Antioch Road in Overland Park, it’s time to get your junk-filled garage or basement cleared out. Driving the news: This fall, the city of Overland Park is facilitating two different services, a mattress pickup and construction debris drop off, to help residents west of Antioch Road and south of 99th Street get rid of their unwanted items.
Entertainment center, pickleball at Aspiria in Overland Park move ahead
Occidental Management plans to add Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, a 419-apartment building and pickleball courts to its Aspiria campus.
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
Downtown Blue Springs Town Hall
What are your ideas for Downtown Blue Springs? Join Downtown Alive and the City of Blue Springs in a Town Hall style meeting to share your thoughts and visions for the future of Downtown Blue Springs.
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour
For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages. “We […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on The Beacon.
Marco's opens location in Missouri
Marco's Pizza has opened a location in Lee's Summit, Missouri, under the helm of franchisees Jered Jerome and Andy Welch. It's their fourth location, and they have a goal of opening 15 more locations in Kansas City, according to a press release. Welch brings 20 years of multi-unit management with...
