Planning for Historic Northeast Lofts at the southeast corner of Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue is moving forward. The Historic Northeast Lofts Urban Renewal Plan was presented to the Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee on September 14, before being postponed because proper notice of a public hearing was not given. It will be heard again on September 21 in Committee, and if passed, heard the next day by the full City Council.

