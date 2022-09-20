ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MO

Historic Northeast Lofts developers seek blight declaration for Independence and Hardesty property

Planning for Historic Northeast Lofts at the southeast corner of Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue is moving forward. The Historic Northeast Lofts Urban Renewal Plan was presented to the Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee on September 14, before being postponed because proper notice of a public hearing was not given. It will be heard again on September 21 in Committee, and if passed, heard the next day by the full City Council.
City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District

Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
Some Overland Park residents have chance to throw away mattresses, other junk this fall

If you live west of Antioch Road in Overland Park, it’s time to get your junk-filled garage or basement cleared out. Driving the news: This fall, the city of Overland Park is facilitating two different services, a mattress pickup and construction debris drop off, to help residents west of Antioch Road and south of 99th Street get rid of their unwanted items.
Downtown Blue Springs Town Hall

What are your ideas for Downtown Blue Springs? Join Downtown Alive and the City of Blue Springs in a Town Hall style meeting to share your thoughts and visions for the future of Downtown Blue Springs.
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour

For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.  “We […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on The Beacon.
Marco's opens location in Missouri

Marco's Pizza has opened a location in Lee's Summit, Missouri, under the helm of franchisees Jered Jerome and Andy Welch. It's their fourth location, and they have a goal of opening 15 more locations in Kansas City, according to a press release. Welch brings 20 years of multi-unit management with...
