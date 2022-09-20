Cheryl ‘Cher’ Lynn Alderton, nee Hass-Runge, age 75, of Merrill, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services and surrounded by her family. She was born on April 20, 1947, to the late Clifford and Barbara (Berhow) Hass in Merrill. Cher attended and graduated from Merrill High School, with the Class of 1965 and went on to attend Luther College and graduated from UW-Stevens Point, majoring in Mathematics and Geography. She met and married the love of her life, Robert Runge on May 1, 1971, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Sadly, he preceded her in death. Cher then met Doug Alderton, and the two exchanged marriage vows on August 9, 1996, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He survives. Cher was an incredibly organized and detailed lady, which is why she did so well at her job for almost 40 years at the Wausau Insurance Company as a systems analyst and in audit review. She is remembered as very smart, creative, and thorough. Cher enjoyed sewing and knitting as well as making quilts and afghans for friends and family; she loved sharing her talent and gifts with everyone. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and would find adventures throughout the U.S., as well as going overseas to Ireland, Europe, and Russia, just to name a few. Cher also visited Mexico. She was an avid and dedicated sports fan, whether it was the Packers, Badgers, or the Brewers, she loved them all. Faith was an important part of her life, and she was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Cher would watch wild birds come and go and would take pictures and document them. She looked forward to playing cards and cribbage; her competitive side would come out! Cher also liked doing puzzles, reading books, and participated in multiple bowling leagues in Wausau, Merrill, and Antigo. Cher enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, especially her gladiolus. She will be sadly missed, but always remembered.

