Best of … Awards from Lincoln County Beef Producers
In photo: Tavin Heidemann received the “Best of Show Heifer” Award at the 2022 Lincoln County Fair. Bryce Bloch received the “Reserve Show Heifer” Award. Both awards were donated by Lincoln County Beef Producers in memory of Scott Heidemann. Lincoln County Beef Producers also awarded two agriculture-related scholarships in 2022, one going to Courtney Schneider and the other to Grace Koehler, both of Merrill. Submitted photo.
Following health issues, family launches GoFundMe for Juli Sundquist of JD’s Pumpkin Patch
TOMAHAWK – For years, JD’s Pumpkin Patch, located at N5276 Nibler Rd. near Tomahawk, has been a fall tradition for many families. From pumpkins and gourds, to tractor-pulled hayrides through the woods, to many photo opportunities with fall decorations, Dave and Juli Sundquist have welcomed young and old to their farm to celebrate the fall season.
Cheryl ‘Cher’ Lynn Alderton
Cheryl ‘Cher’ Lynn Alderton, nee Hass-Runge, age 75, of Merrill, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services and surrounded by her family. She was born on April 20, 1947, to the late Clifford and Barbara (Berhow) Hass in Merrill. Cher attended and graduated from Merrill High School, with the Class of 1965 and went on to attend Luther College and graduated from UW-Stevens Point, majoring in Mathematics and Geography. She met and married the love of her life, Robert Runge on May 1, 1971, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Sadly, he preceded her in death. Cher then met Doug Alderton, and the two exchanged marriage vows on August 9, 1996, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He survives. Cher was an incredibly organized and detailed lady, which is why she did so well at her job for almost 40 years at the Wausau Insurance Company as a systems analyst and in audit review. She is remembered as very smart, creative, and thorough. Cher enjoyed sewing and knitting as well as making quilts and afghans for friends and family; she loved sharing her talent and gifts with everyone. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and would find adventures throughout the U.S., as well as going overseas to Ireland, Europe, and Russia, just to name a few. Cher also visited Mexico. She was an avid and dedicated sports fan, whether it was the Packers, Badgers, or the Brewers, she loved them all. Faith was an important part of her life, and she was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Cher would watch wild birds come and go and would take pictures and document them. She looked forward to playing cards and cribbage; her competitive side would come out! Cher also liked doing puzzles, reading books, and participated in multiple bowling leagues in Wausau, Merrill, and Antigo. Cher enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, especially her gladiolus. She will be sadly missed, but always remembered.
Wausau area obituaries September 21, 2022
Cops at Culver's
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFJW) - Back in July, the Rhinelander police department volunteered at Pizza Ranch in collaboration with Police Lights of Christmas to help raise money for gift cards to hand out during Christmas for people in need. And today, police across the Northwoods are now partnering up with Culver’s, with the same mission.
Wausau mulls banning sale of animals through pet stores in Wausau
Tractor Supply Company Paper Clover Campaign supports 4-H
Merrill’s new Tractor Supply Store will participate in Paper Clover Campaign to raise funds for 4-H programming. In a Sept. 14 press release, Tractor Supply Company (TSC) announced they have again teamed up with the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation for the Paper Clover Campaign. For every $1 paper clover sold at a Wisconsin TSC during the campaign, 90 cents will go to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation to be used for leadership activities, and the other 10 cents will support the National 4-H Council. The Fall 2022 campaign is set for Oct. 5-16. The funds raised via this campaign are not in any way connected to UW-Extension funding from Lincoln County which is the subject of controversy currently.
Body found in Portage County corn field, death is suspicious
4-H Listening Session Townhall with County Board Supervisor Friske
Fundraiser launched for family of 8-year-old boy who died in weekend crash
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Randy L. Maschke
Randy L. Maschke (AKA Uncle Randy) age 63, of Merrill, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, with his family around him. He was born February 24, 1959, to the late Anthony and Eleanor (Sager) Maschke in Merrill, WI. Randy worked as a factory worker for R.O.W., Hurd, Weinbrenner, and Mitchell Metals. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, NASCAR, and wrestling with his great nephew Steven and his friends. He liked to joke around with people, and he enjoyed helping people out. He was always the first person outside to shovel or snow blow the sidewalks for his neighbors.
8-year-old Gleason boy dies in Hwy. 17 traffic accident
Merrill man arrested, charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle with Prior Related Conviction. Tragedy struck a Gleason family on Saturday evening, Sept. 17, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. when the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado they were traveling in, northbound on State Hwy. 17 near Sunset Road in the Township of Merrill, was hit head-on by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that crossed over into their lane.
Police & Sheriff calls, Sept. 19-20
Varsity Cross Country Guys and Girls take third and fourth places overall at Gartzke Flowage meet
Individually, Elliott Hanson pulls off a 10th place finish. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, the Merrill Cross Country Team had a meet at Gartzke Flowage in Antigo. “The course is basically all uphill,” Head MHS Cross Country Coach Alyssa Swan said, “but the weather was perfect for a run!”
September Critic’s Choice Movie Event
The September Critic’s Choice Movie Event at the T.B. Scott Library will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The film selected is a powerful film of hope and perseverance that tells the true story of the remarkable Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This biographical drama depicts Franklin’s life from the time she was a musical prodigy at age 10, through the arduous years as an abused wife and struggling singer, to the culmination of the superstar we all know today.
Portage County investigating suspicious death
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
It’s time to ‘Clean it Up’ this weekend in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s annual large item drop-off event is set for Friday and Saturday. “Clean it Up Wausau” allows people to safely dispose of their large household items like mattresses and furniture. There will be a fee for certain items, including tires, electronics, and anything with freon.
Merrill Girls Varsity Tennis Team fighting an uphill battle
The Merrill Girls Varsity Tennis Team continues to compete, focusing on developing the skills needed to form a solid Tennis Team for the future. On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, Wisconsin Rapids came to Merrill for some competition on the courts. Rapids won the match, 7-9, but the Merrill Girls have their eyes on the long-term.
