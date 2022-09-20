ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: A return to the Big 12 Championship? Texas fans think so

Ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 opener against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Longhorns fans feel confident in Texas’ ability to reach the conference championship. 72% of voters said they think the Horns will return to Jerry World, the site of the Big 12 Championship, for the first time since their only appearance in 2018.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey will start at LB for Texas against Texas Tech

With Texas Longhorns senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders after the NCAA upheld the targeting call that resulted in his ejection, senior transfer Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey will receive his first start for the Longhorns. “So Tucker-Dorsey will start...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 22-24

Last weekend, a number of prospects committed to the Texas Longhorns had outstanding performances on high school football fields all around the country. Arch Manning showed why he is so highly rated, Cedric Baxter topped the 200-yard rushing mark for his third time this season, DeSoto teammates Tre Wisner and Johntay Cook both reached the end zone twice, safety commit Jamel Johnson scored points in all three phases of the game, and even defensive tackle commit Sydir Mitchell scored an offensive TD.
AUSTIN, TX
AthlonSports.com

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update

Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

4-Star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore setting Texas football OV

A significant shift happened for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion regarding the wideout big board in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas missed out on the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale, who picked the Alabama Crimson Tide over the likes of the Horns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies on Sep. 21.
AUSTIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech v. Texas game 2022 sold out

The following is a press release from Texas Tech University LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will run out in front of a capacity crowd Saturday as the athletics department officially announced Tuesday that Saturday’s contest against No. 19 Texas has reached sellout status. The sellout continues the enthusiasm for new head coach Joey McGuire as Texas Tech […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas WR commit Jonah Wilson makes sick one-handed grab

Four star Texas wide receiver commit Jonah Wilson has been off to a hot start for his senior season. The talented wide out has already tallied over 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through three games and tonight against Aldine (TX) Eisenhower he was looking to add onto that. With...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star Texas WR target Jalen Hale set to decide on Wednesday

Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has known his college destination for months now, as Hale told On3’s Chad Simmons in July, setting his commitment date for Sept. 21. Hale will announce his decision at 12:30 p.m. Central on Longview Gameday. Earlier in July, Hale narrowed his list to three...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

LB Jaylan Ford emerging as a force for the Texas defense

Linebacker was a question mark for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2022 season. Now? Not so much, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of junior Jaylan Ford. “I told [Jeff Choate] when he got here that I wanted to be great,” Ford said on Monday, per Inside Texas’ Joe Cook. “I’m playing for UT. Everyone wants to be great here. He’s been able to hold me to that.”
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Flagship Video: Breaking down what Texas will face at Texas Tech with InsiderTheRedRaiders.com

Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
AUSTIN, TX
University Daily

Tech's Raider Alley experience turning up

Raider Alley is a tailgate and concert experience organized by Texas Tech Athletics and has become one of the school’s most popular gameday traditions. Robert Giovannetti is the senior associate athletics director for external operations and has been involved with Raider Alley since its move to the green space near the Engineering Key in 2019.
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX

