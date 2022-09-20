Read full article on original website
Survey Results: A return to the Big 12 Championship? Texas fans think so
Ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 opener against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Longhorns fans feel confident in Texas’ ability to reach the conference championship. 72% of voters said they think the Horns will return to Jerry World, the site of the Big 12 Championship, for the first time since their only appearance in 2018.
Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey will start at LB for Texas against Texas Tech
With Texas Longhorns senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders after the NCAA upheld the targeting call that resulted in his ejection, senior transfer Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey will receive his first start for the Longhorns. “So Tucker-Dorsey will start...
Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 22-24
Last weekend, a number of prospects committed to the Texas Longhorns had outstanding performances on high school football fields all around the country. Arch Manning showed why he is so highly rated, Cedric Baxter topped the 200-yard rushing mark for his third time this season, DeSoto teammates Tre Wisner and Johntay Cook both reached the end zone twice, safety commit Jamel Johnson scored points in all three phases of the game, and even defensive tackle commit Sydir Mitchell scored an offensive TD.
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update
Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech preview: Red Raiders look for first home win over Longhorns since 2008
The first road game of the season takes the No. 22 Texas Longhorns to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, which will have a capacity crowd of 60,454 for the the first time since the Longhorns visited in 2018. “We know Saturday,...
4-Star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore setting Texas football OV
A significant shift happened for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion regarding the wideout big board in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas missed out on the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale, who picked the Alabama Crimson Tide over the likes of the Horns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies on Sep. 21.
Texas Tech v. Texas game 2022 sold out
The following is a press release from Texas Tech University LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will run out in front of a capacity crowd Saturday as the athletics department officially announced Tuesday that Saturday’s contest against No. 19 Texas has reached sellout status. The sellout continues the enthusiasm for new head coach Joey McGuire as Texas Tech […]
WATCH: Texas WR commit Jonah Wilson makes sick one-handed grab
Four star Texas wide receiver commit Jonah Wilson has been off to a hot start for his senior season. The talented wide out has already tallied over 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through three games and tonight against Aldine (TX) Eisenhower he was looking to add onto that. With...
Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Jaylon Guilbeau made waves against UTSA
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
4-star Texas WR target Jalen Hale set to decide on Wednesday
Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has known his college destination for months now, as Hale told On3’s Chad Simmons in July, setting his commitment date for Sept. 21. Hale will announce his decision at 12:30 p.m. Central on Longview Gameday. Earlier in July, Hale narrowed his list to three...
LB Jaylan Ford emerging as a force for the Texas defense
Linebacker was a question mark for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2022 season. Now? Not so much, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of junior Jaylan Ford. “I told [Jeff Choate] when he got here that I wanted to be great,” Ford said on Monday, per Inside Texas’ Joe Cook. “I’m playing for UT. Everyone wants to be great here. He’s been able to hold me to that.”
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Flagship Video: Breaking down what Texas will face at Texas Tech with InsiderTheRedRaiders.com
Welcome to the new home of Horns247 video! As a bonus for our valued Horns247 members, we have launched our own Texas Longhorns YouTube channel. We so appreciate the many members who have gotten accustomed to watching our Horns247 videos on 247Sports YouTube page, and moving forward, The Flagship and State of Recruiting — in addition to other video productions (more on that to come) — will be featured on the Horns247 Texas YouTube channel, so make sure to SUBSCRIBE for free and CLICK THE BELL for all of the latest Texas video content.
Tech's Raider Alley experience turning up
Raider Alley is a tailgate and concert experience organized by Texas Tech Athletics and has become one of the school’s most popular gameday traditions. Robert Giovannetti is the senior associate athletics director for external operations and has been involved with Raider Alley since its move to the green space near the Engineering Key in 2019.
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
Pickleball business booms in Austin
One of the fastest-growing sports in America has made its way to one of the fastest-growing cities in America.
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
