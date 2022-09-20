Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: shooting victims approach officers for aid
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. LPD said the shooting happened near 22nd and Dudley St. Sept. 20 around 9:45 p.m. It was reported that an officer was driving in the area when an 18-year-old ran up to the officer's cruiser...
News Channel Nebraska
North Lincoln stabbing leaves one dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night. LPD said that stabbing happened on W Fairfield St. in north Lincoln on Sept. 20 around 11:30 p.m. According to LPD officers, they responded to the stabbing call and found a 36-year-old woman...
KETV.com
Three victims hurt in Monday night shooting identified by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — The three people who were injured in a shooting Monday night have been identified by Omaha police. Around 7:49 p.m., officers responded to a call for multiple gunshots near 33rd and Parker streets, Omaha police said. Officers found a male, identified as 41-year-old Maqawni Dexter, who...
News Channel Nebraska
Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus
OMAHA, Neb. -- An unidentified student from Millard North High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting involved in a fight off campus. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Aaron Bearinger said the incident happened after school was dismissed Tuesday. An off-duty officer saw a fight involving three students...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Arrest made in connection to West Fairfield Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that they have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened Tuesday. The LPD said that due to the investigative efforts of their personnel, less than 12-hours after the initial call of the stabbing at a residence near west Allison Court and west Fairfield St., they have taken 61-year-old Charles Alexander into custody.
iheart.com
Three People Wounded In Omaha Shooting
Omaha Police continue to investigate after three people are wounded in a shooting. Investigators say the victims were shot Monday evening near 33rd and Parker Streets outside of a business. Paramedics took a man and a woman to a hospital, and a third injured person later showed up in an...
klkntv.com
Police investigating homicide in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s investigating a homicide in north Lincoln, with no suspects in custody at this time. LPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers responded to a stabbing call off of West Fairfield Street. Officers arrived to...
1011now.com
Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man indicted in federal court for alleged attempted robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 41-year-old Omaha man is facing a two-count federal indictment in connection to an alleged attempted bank robbery. Jason Felder faces 20-45 total years in prison for charges of attempted bank robbery and possession of a stolen firearm for an alleged incident on August 10. He also faces up to $500,000 in fines.
KETV.com
Omaha man the second victim of a pedestrian & vehicle accident at one intersection
OMAHA, Neb. — A new, upgraded street light has been put in at the intersection of 45th and Leavenworth Streets following two accidents this week in which pedestrians were hit. The family of Rick Gustin, one of the individuals hit by a vehicle, tells KETV he is a "very...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Release Names Of Those Wounded In Shooting
Investigators say the victims were shot Monday evening near 33rd and Parker Streets outside of a business. Officers located 41-year old Maqawni Dexter, who was taken to a hospital with a number of gunshot wounds. They also found 40-year old Tian Titsworth with a single gunshot wound. She was also...
WOWT
Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shelter is located at 17th and Nicholas streets. Officers found...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Texas. Authorities said they took LaJuan Jones #86630 into custody on Tuesday, September 20. He was located at a family member’s residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man indicted for alleged possession of $13K worth of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. – A 40-year-old Lincoln man was indicted in federal court on meth-related charges Thursday. Travis Nyhoff is facing federal charges related to a 2021 incident in which Lincoln Police reportedly discovered $13,000 worth of methamphetamine while arresting Nyhoff. LPD stated that Nyhoff was originally arrested on two...
doniphanherald.com
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop
Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
klkntv.com
Search of Lincoln landfill for homicide evidence comes to an end
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s stopped searching for homicide evidence at the city landfill. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the effort after the body of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz was found at a northwest Lincoln motel on Sept. 1. Just days before, 61-year-old Ronald...
KETV.com
Police alert officials to streetlight after cars hit two people this week
OMAHA, Neb. — City officials are illuminating a dark intersection at the corner of 45th and Leavenworth Streets after two drivers hit pedestriansthis week. Omaha police said drivers didn't see pedestrians walking across the Leavenworth crosswalk at 45th street Monday and Tuesday nights. A woman was sent to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Louisville woman sentenced for federal meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Cass County woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court on a meth-related conviction. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 43-year-old Julie Wilkening, of Louisville, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. After her release from prison,...
klkntv.com
Authorities say Lincoln man led them through bean field during Seward County chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man led authorities through the woods and a bean field during a pursuit Monday afternoon, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 2:30 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle commit “multiple” traffic violations while heading west on Highway 6 near 168th Road, just north of Pleasant Dale.
klkntv.com
Some Lincoln residents on edge after two acts of violence in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tuesday night was very eventful for residents in two parts of the city and has made some feel uneasy. First, a shooting near 22nd and Dudley Streets sent two teens to the hospital. A few hours later, a stabbing near West Fairfield Street that killed...
