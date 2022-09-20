Cubs Humiliated by Weak Marlins Lineup

The Chicago Cubs were blown out by the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park by a humiliating score of 10-3.

Facing Edward Cabrera, who had dominated the Chicago Cubs earlier this year with five no-hit innings, Chicago jumped out to an early lead, eager to make up for their past failings.

Christopher Morel got the scoring started in the third, crushing a home run into the AutoNation Alley in left-center field to put the Cubs on top of the Miami Marlins 1-0. Following him Zack McKinstry was hit by a pitch and Ian Happ doubled him home on a ball that buried itself under the right field wall.

The Marlins are the second-worst offensive team in the National League, having scored only 523 runs in 2022. As easy as it would have been to count them out, it was the wrong mentality.

Jon Berti got one run back on a one-out home run in the bottom of the third inning before mistakes began to pile up. Morel threw a ball away at shortstop before Miley hit Brian Anderson with a pitch.

McKinstry made a nice diving play up the middle to prevent the Marlins from tying the game before Nick Fortes shattered his bat on a groundball to David Bote. What looked like a simple play was complicated by pieces of the bat following the ball up the third base line. The ball hit the third base bag and bounced in the air before Bote could corral it and all of a sudden the Marlins had the bases loaded without ever hitting the ball out of the infield. The bat had traveled further than the ball.

Up to the plate strode Bryan De La Cruz. His hit made it out of the infield, and further than the bat too. De La Cruz went the other way on Miley's changeup, taking it deep to right field for a grand slam and a 5-2 Marlins lead they would never relinquish.

Miley finished off Miguel Rojas to end the frame but it was too little too late. He allowed yet another run to score in the fourth without recording an out and thus his day was done after just 3.0 innings and six runs. It was Miley's worst start of the year by a long shot.

The Cubs got a run back in the fifth on a double by McKinstry, but still the Marlins continued to pile on.

An eighth inning home run from Charles Leblanc off Rowan Wick set the final score at 10-3. It was Leblanc's eighth hit of the year off the Cubs in just 14 at-bats, slugging 1.071 against Chicago pitching.

Tuesday the Cubs send Adrian Sampson to the mound opposed by Pablo López at 5:40 p.m. CST, looking to avenge Monday's defeat and silence the bat of Leblanc.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !