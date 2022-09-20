ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Monday@ 10 AM through Tuesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

After 8 Years on the Run, Male Arrested in Chicago and Extradited Back to Massachusetts to Answer Charges Stemming from a 2014 Shooting in Roxbury

Following an eight (8) yearlong Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery that Occurred in Mission Hill

Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Huntington Avenue and Calumet Street in Mission Hill. This incident occurred on the morning of September 21, 2022. The victim stated that the suspect,...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Public Safety Reminder: Safe Exchange Zones for E-Commerce Transactions Are Located at All District Stations Across the City

BPD Public Safety Reminder: As the number of residents buying and selling goods online continues to increase, so too do the potential risks associated with these types of transactions. During recent weeks, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) and District D-4 (South End) have responded to several calls during which victims were robbed by a person or persons they had agreed to meet via an electronic commerce website. During one of these robberies, a male suspect struck a victim with a firearm and threatened to shoot him. All of these incidents continue to be investigated by district detectives.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forensic Science#Science Week#Women And Men#Division
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Downpours and Thunder, Isolated Severe Storms Possible

Our NBC10 Boston weather team has issued a First Alert due to isolated severe storms that are possible Thursday. There were several severe thunderstorm warnings that have since expired for parts of southern New Hampshire, southwestern Maine, western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. Summer comes to a cool close as a...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Central Mass Jazz Fest comes to downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Central Mass Jazz Fest continued Wednesday at the Worcester Beer Garden, featuring a performance by the Russo Brothers Quintet. The five-day festival started as a fundraiser for WCCA-TV in 202. Local and world-renowned musicians play free, live music at different venues around the city. Mauro DePasquale,...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
spectrumnews1.com

Family Health Center of Worcester to close branches in Southbridge and Webster

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Family Health Center of Worcester is closing its branches in Southbridge and Webster to take a pause to regroup and rebuild. CEO Lou Brady said they serve about 2,000 patients at the Southbridge Medical Site, the Southbridge Dental and Webster Dental locations. He said they'll work with those patients to make sure they still receive the care they need when the offices close in the coming months.
WORCESTER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier

THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy