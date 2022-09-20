Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Albert Motroni 98 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Officer Albert Motroni, who was killed in the line of duty 98 years ago today. On Monday, September 22, 1924, Officer Albert Motroni was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was wanted for auto theft.
bpdnews.com
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Monday@ 10 AM through Tuesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
bpdnews.com
After 8 Years on the Run, Male Arrested in Chicago and Extradited Back to Massachusetts to Answer Charges Stemming from a 2014 Shooting in Roxbury
Following an eight (8) yearlong Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a...
bpdnews.com
Youth Violence Strike Force Makes On-Site Firearm Arrest of an Adult Male and a Juvenile Male on Firearm Charges
At about 1:32 P.M., on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Tremont Street in Roxbury and made an on-site arrest of Jenry Gonzalez, 29, of Roxbury, and a 17-year-old juvenile male on firearm charges.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery that Occurred in Mission Hill
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Huntington Avenue and Calumet Street in Mission Hill. This incident occurred on the morning of September 21, 2022. The victim stated that the suspect,...
bpdnews.com
BPD Public Safety Reminder: Safe Exchange Zones for E-Commerce Transactions Are Located at All District Stations Across the City
BPD Public Safety Reminder: As the number of residents buying and selling goods online continues to increase, so too do the potential risks associated with these types of transactions. During recent weeks, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) and District D-4 (South End) have responded to several calls during which victims were robbed by a person or persons they had agreed to meet via an electronic commerce website. During one of these robberies, a male suspect struck a victim with a firearm and threatened to shoot him. All of these incidents continue to be investigated by district detectives.
bpdnews.com
City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022
Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police arrest several trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts that blocked a roadway
Massachusetts State Police arrested trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, Troopers arrested five in the middle of the roadway on the Leverett Circle Connector in Boston for trespassing on state property and other charges. Troopers also seized two...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and Thunder, Isolated Severe Storms Possible
Our NBC10 Boston weather team has issued a First Alert due to isolated severe storms that are possible Thursday. There were several severe thunderstorm warnings that have since expired for parts of southern New Hampshire, southwestern Maine, western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. Summer comes to a cool close as a...
Street flooding an issue in spots as storms die down
Showers and isolated storms are expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the heaviest rain from noon to 4 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Central Mass Jazz Fest comes to downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Central Mass Jazz Fest continued Wednesday at the Worcester Beer Garden, featuring a performance by the Russo Brothers Quintet. The five-day festival started as a fundraiser for WCCA-TV in 202. Local and world-renowned musicians play free, live music at different venues around the city. Mauro DePasquale,...
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
bpdnews.com
City Wide Drug Control Unit Execute Search Warrants and Arrest Male on Firearm and Drug Charges
Officers assigned to the City-Wide Drug Control Unit, as well as the E-13 Drug Control Unit, executed search warrants and made an arrest of Dayshawn Harris, 27, of Allston, on firearm and drug charges. Following an investigation, Officers applied for and were granted search warrants for the person and residence...
spectrumnews1.com
Family Health Center of Worcester to close branches in Southbridge and Webster
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Family Health Center of Worcester is closing its branches in Southbridge and Webster to take a pause to regroup and rebuild. CEO Lou Brady said they serve about 2,000 patients at the Southbridge Medical Site, the Southbridge Dental and Webster Dental locations. He said they'll work with those patients to make sure they still receive the care they need when the offices close in the coming months.
Demolition Proposal of Historic Worcester Home to be Reviewed Next Month
WORCESTER - The proposed demolition of a building at 600 Lincoln St. will be reviewed again by Worcester’s Historical Commission on Oct. 6. The demolition delay waiver had been scheduled to be reviewed on Sept. 22, but a request to continue the review to next month's meeting was placed on Tuesday.
New Bedford’s Beloved Shawmut Diner Remains ‘In Limbo’
Some of my earliest childhood memories involve the Shawmut Diner. I remember as a small child being taken to the diner by my Great Aunt Vina, who probably spent every last penny she had to treat me to lunch. I remember that trip 60 years later, so I guess it...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier
THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
Management at Massachusetts car dealership denies discriminating against Black, Hispanic customers
BOSTON (AP) — Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state for illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday...
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
Boater pulled from Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield identified as Stephen Coupe
NORTH BROOKFIELD — The body of a missing boater was found in Lake Lashaway early Sunday afternoon. Divers began scouring the water late Saturday. The search was intensified Sunday morning with the addition...
