BPD Public Safety Reminder: As the number of residents buying and selling goods online continues to increase, so too do the potential risks associated with these types of transactions. During recent weeks, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) and District D-4 (South End) have responded to several calls during which victims were robbed by a person or persons they had agreed to meet via an electronic commerce website. During one of these robberies, a male suspect struck a victim with a firearm and threatened to shoot him. All of these incidents continue to be investigated by district detectives.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO