What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.

Wednesday

Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.

Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.

Wednesday & Thursday

The Idaho State Historical Society and their partners are hosting Idaho’s Heritage Conference. This year’s event offers breakout sessions and five options for field trips.

Thursday

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

Oscar winner “The Big Short” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. Admission is free and the event is hosted by the College of Business. All are welcome to attend.

Friday

Bryce Vine performs live at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in the Summer Concert Series on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m., the opening act goes on at 7 p.m. and Vine takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Steelhead Redd will perform live from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the patio at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello.

ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Comedy Project performs at the ISU Bengal Cafe at 7 p.m. Friday in the Pond Student Union. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend this light hearted evening of fun and humor, guaranteed to make you laugh while maintaining a PG-13 rated atmosphere.

The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present the first concert of the 2022-2023 season, Notes from New York, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, as the symphony welcomes the new conductor/artistic director, Dr. Nell Flanders. Individual tickets and pricing are available on the symphony’s website, www.thesymphony.us.

3G Country will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.

Metal band Crimson Divide will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Friday at the 117 Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.

Friday & Saturday

Join critics and believers alike at the BigFoot Rendezvous 2022, featuring different vendors, artists, music, stories, food and fun all in the spirit of one of our most illustrious legends, Bigfoot! The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center. Tickets to attend cost $25 per day or $40 for both days. Tickets can be purchased at sasquatchprints.com.

Bear 100 Endurance Run is at Bear Lake Friday and Saturday. The 100 mile run starts at the mouth of Logan Canyon and ends in Fish Haven.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” plays at 7 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Old Town Actors Studio will perform “On Golden Pond” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at oldtownactorsstudio.net.

Saturday

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

The Pocatello Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday at Cotant Park in Chubbuck. Registration is at 10 a.m., a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., and the walk starts at 11:30 a.m. Advanced registration is free but required. Register at tinyurl.com/mrxzjb5a.

The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.

Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is hosting Super Saturday and Load ‘em’s Over 40 Finals this Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center’s Indoor Arena. All ropers will be female or 40 years old and older. Books close at 10 a.m. and the first event will begin five minutes later. Admission is free.

The Lasting Legacy Festival, celebrating the Historic Triangle Neighborhood on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 attendees will get a free Historic Triangle Neighborhood T-shirt. There will be a barbecue cooked up by the Pocatello Police Department, live music and vendor booths. The festival will be held at North Third Avenue and East Lander Street. For more details, visit nwpocatello.org/lasting-legacy-festival.

Bring the family to the last horse races of the year, as Pocatello Downs returns to the Bannock County Event Center’s grandstands. Gates open at noon Saturday, and the first race will run at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.

The College Market, 604 S. Eighth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a free, all-age drag show at 3 p.m. Saturday. It will feature local queen and king talent, emceed by OsO AquA VelveT.

Oktoberfest is back at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, this Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Student Veterans Association at ISU. There will be bratwurst, bands and a stein holding competition. Gate admission is $10, $5 with Bengal ID, and kids under 12 are free. Gates open at 4 p.m. with live music beginning at 5 p.m.

Wild Adventure Corn Maze will host a candy drop at 6 p.m. Saturday. Come early and enjoy the other activities while you wait for the plane. The maze is located right off Exit 113 just south of Idaho Falls.

Summer Bloom will perform live from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.

Best By Yesterday will perform live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

Sunday

Barricade and ChubbyZ’ on East Center Street in Pocatello are teaming up to bring you bottomless mimosa brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

The movie “The Duke” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Monday

The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Old Town Actors Studio performs their final showing of “On Golden Pond” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are available at oldtownactorsstudio.net.

Classic rock band Night Ranger will perform on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run $38 to $53 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Stephens Box Office at 208-282-3595.

Tuesday

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Syringa Elementary School, 388 E. Griffith Road in Pocatello.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.