Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Feast Your Eyes on Hollywood’s Newest Hot Spot The Hideaway — Now Serving Lunch
The Hideaway Nestled behind luxury designer storefronts on the most famous street in Beverly Hills lies a new Mexican steakhouse that is already making a huge splash in the L.A. restaurant scene. The Hideaway is the latest hot spot from celebrity party producers Jeffrey Best and Ken Jones of Best Events, as well as nightlife titans JT Torregiani, Sylvain Bitton and David Jarrett of […]
Eater
Lobster Ramen Will Soon Be Available Across LA, Thanks to This Ambitious Singapore Restaurant Group
Starting Saturday, a popular Singapore ramen chain makes its stateside debut at 141 N. Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park. The San Gabriel Valley will be the first location for Ramen King Keisuke, followed by an ambitious expansion plan involving 13 more outposts throughout ramen-heavy Southern California. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda...
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills advances Cheval Blanc project
The Beverly Hills City Council voted on Sept. 20 to move forward with the luxury mixed-use Cheval Blanc complex on Rodeo Drive subject to a development agreement, with only Councilman John Mirisch voting against it. While Mirisch said that he did not oppose the project in general, he criticized the...
KTLA.com
A preview inside Betty White’s auction
Gayle Anderson previews this weekend’s Julien’s Auctions of Property from the Life and Career of Betty White. Available is an exclusive collection of more than 1,500 lots featuring the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California.
KTLA.com
Tam O’Shanter restaurant celebrating 100th anniversary
Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In the 1930s, the Tam, located 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village, was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.
KTLA.com
Sogo Roll Bar focuses on serving hand rolls
For more information on Sogo Roll Bar visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 19, 2022.
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
KTLA.com
‘It has never been this bad, ever’: Woman robbed at gunpoint near jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was robbed at gunpoint in a downtown Los Angeles parking garage in broad daylight Tuesday morning, the latest in a series of robberies and thefts at and near jewelry stores. The robbery took place just before 11 a.m. at a garage at 639 S. Broadway, which is located...
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Discovering Community At Black Market Flea, LA Mayor And Sheriff Debates, Santa Monica’s Racist Past
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Wednesday, September...
KTLA.com
Authentic Japanese Yakitori in the South Bay
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori was originally founded in 1992. The Gardena location was the first to stake its claim in the community but quickly gained popularity and over the years and has expanded to serve hungry patrons in the greater Los Angeles area and has even made its way to the shores of Tokyo.
Eater
From Caviar to Fish Sticks, This Glitzy Seafood Newcomer From the Dear John’s Team Has It All
The team behind Dear John’s, the revived classic Culver City steakhouse, is now turning its eyes toward the sea with Dear Jane’s, which opens tomorrow night, September 22, at a prime waterfront location in Marina del Rey. The space at 13950 Panay Way, with its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping views of boats docked in the marina, used to be the home of Chart House restaurant.
L.A. Weekly
Kayin Hall Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Sawtelle Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
18-Year-Old Rider Kayin Hall Dead after Crash on 405 Freeway On-Ramp. The incident happened on September 19th, in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year-old Kayin Hall of Arcadia. No other information was provided in...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Los Angeles, California
Traveling to Southern California and have an extra day or two? Embark upon an unforgettable adventure to explore the best day trips from Los Angeles, CA! Within a short drive from the bustling city, travelers can enjoy pristine beaches, historic towns, and rugged mountain ranges, perfect for exploring and connecting with nature to balance out the wonderfully chaotic energy of Los Angeles.
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle
Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
Eater
New Santa Monica Parklet Fees Hit Restaurants With Steep and Confusing Charges
Things are moving fast on Santa Monica’s Main Street, and it’s not only the recent restaurant renaissance that has shaken up the neighborhood: as the city transitions from temporary to permanent parklets, new five-figure fees — and widespread confusion over the payment schedule — have Main Street restaurateurs debating whether to pay up or shut down their outdoor spaces.
