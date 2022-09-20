ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Us Weekly

Feast Your Eyes on Hollywood’s Newest Hot Spot The Hideaway — Now Serving Lunch

The Hideaway Nestled behind luxury designer storefronts on the most famous street in Beverly Hills lies a new Mexican steakhouse that is already making a huge splash in the L.A. restaurant scene. The Hideaway is the latest hot spot from celebrity party producers Jeffrey Best and Ken Jones of Best Events, as well as nightlife titans JT Torregiani, Sylvain Bitton and David Jarrett of […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills advances Cheval Blanc project

The Beverly Hills City Council voted on Sept. 20 to move forward with the luxury mixed-use Cheval Blanc complex on Rodeo Drive subject to a development agreement, with only Councilman John Mirisch voting against it. While Mirisch said that he did not oppose the project in general, he criticized the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

A preview inside Betty White’s auction

Gayle Anderson previews this weekend’s Julien’s Auctions of Property from the Life and Career of Betty White. Available is an exclusive collection of more than 1,500 lots featuring the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

Tam O’Shanter restaurant celebrating 100th anniversary

Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In the 1930s, the Tam, located 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village, was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Authentic Japanese Yakitori in the South Bay

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori was originally founded in 1992. The Gardena location was the first to stake its claim in the community but quickly gained popularity and over the years and has expanded to serve hungry patrons in the greater Los Angeles area and has even made its way to the shores of Tokyo.
GARDENA, CA
Eater

From Caviar to Fish Sticks, This Glitzy Seafood Newcomer From the Dear John’s Team Has It All

The team behind Dear John’s, the revived classic Culver City steakhouse, is now turning its eyes toward the sea with Dear Jane’s, which opens tomorrow night, September 22, at a prime waterfront location in Marina del Rey. The space at 13950 Panay Way, with its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping views of boats docked in the marina, used to be the home of Chart House restaurant.
CULVER CITY, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Los Angeles, California

Traveling to Southern California and have an extra day or two? Embark upon an unforgettable adventure to explore the best day trips from Los Angeles, CA! Within a short drive from the bustling city, travelers can enjoy pristine beaches, historic towns, and rugged mountain ranges, perfect for exploring and connecting with nature to balance out the wonderfully chaotic energy of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dinh Lee

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

New Santa Monica Parklet Fees Hit Restaurants With Steep and Confusing Charges

Things are moving fast on Santa Monica’s Main Street, and it’s not only the recent restaurant renaissance that has shaken up the neighborhood: as the city transitions from temporary to permanent parklets, new five-figure fees — and widespread confusion over the payment schedule — have Main Street restaurateurs debating whether to pay up or shut down their outdoor spaces.
SANTA MONICA, CA

