Erie SeaWolves kick start 2022 Eastern League Playoffs against the Flying Squirrels
It was a great night for baseball in Erie on Tuesday, as the SeaWolves got the chance to compete in their first playoff game since 2013. There was a certain excitement in the air at UPMC Park as the SeaWolves faced off against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. It’s the first time the Erie SeaWolves have […]
Erie Seawolves are One Win Away from Making Local Baseball History
Tonight is a big night for the Erie Seawolves, it's game 2 of the divisional series. After coming off a 9 to 3 win Tuesday night, the Erie Seawolves are now one win away from making local baseball history. If they can win one of these next two games, they...
Field general: Rosoff goes from Army to Erie
ERIE, Penn. -- When Double-A Erie catcher Jon Rosoff steps to the plate at UPMC Park, an Army running cadence song plays over the PA. This anomalous walk-up music, more evocative of boot camp than ballgame, encapsulates Rosoff's dual existence. Since signing with the Tigers organization in 2018, he's balanced his baseball aspirations with a career as an active duty military officer.
Fredericksburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Henrico golf course greens damaged after being doused with gas
Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for lighting several greens on fire and causing thousands of dollars of damage at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River location.
Severe Weather could hit Erie late Wednesday afternoon
There is potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front currently in the central Great Lakes is already producing some strong storms as it moves east. It is scheduled to affect northwest Pennsylvania by late afternoon or early evening. This will most likely occur between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Strong wind gusts […]
S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie to Hold Hooked on Fishing Contest
In honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, the Erie County Public Library and the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie will be hosting a fishing contest. The contest is for children and teens, and will be held Saturday, September 24th. The contest will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m....
Honda Civic strikes an I-beam on I-90
A driver’s vehicle was disabled this morning when he hit an I-beam on Interstate 90. At about 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a driver was headed east on I-90 when he struck a piece of steel I-beam that was in his lane at mile marker 8.7 (just west of the Girard exit). The 2020 Honda […]
NBC12
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond. About two weeks ago, a sign went up at the North Davis and Broad Street location. The concern is that it’s across the street from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and...
Funnel Cloud Caught On Camera In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A funnel cloud was spotted by storm chasers in Fredonia last night at roughly 11 p.m. though is not confirmed to have touched down. Western New York has seen its fair share of storms this year between strong winds and heavy rains, and Wednesday night was no different.
Allegheny College president resigns, interim president named
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has a new interim president following the resignation of Dr. Hilary Link. Link had been the college’s president since 2019. She announced her resignation for “personal and professional considerations” on Sept. 20. “It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across […]
GECAC Collects Winter Items for Annual Warming Erie County Event
Food trucks lined the parking lot as people came from all over the area to donate, and enjoy some good eats while they were at it. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) was on hand collecting winter items for their annual Warming Erie County event. VNET also brought a...
Thousands of Richmonders sent absentee ballots with printing error
Early voting in Virginia starts on Friday but a printing mix-up has impacted absentee ballots that were sent to thousands of people in Richmond.
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
Discovering the Buffet at Noorani Kabab House
I have hesitated to tell you about one of very favorite Richmond restaurants, Noorani Kabab House at 2757 Hungary Spring Road in the West End, just south of Broad Street. My hesitation is due to a couple of things. First, I love their buffet and many people ask me, “Hey, Steve, how can a food critic like buffets?” To that, I answer, “That’s exactly why I’m not a food critic … that and because I don’t know enough big words.”
Sustainability-focused discount store opening in Henrico Oct. 1
a locally-owned and sustainability-focused discount goods store, will host the grand opening of its flagship Richmond location Oct. 1 in the Merchants Walk Shopping Center. Smalls sells household goods, collectibles, tools, sporting goods, pet supplies, toys, and electronics for $20 or less. Smalls sources its inventory on the secondary market by purchasing lost or undeliverable packages in bulk. It then sorts the items to sell either online or in its new retail space. The aim is to reduce consumer waste by ensuring that brand new products are not thrown away unnecessarily.
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
Wells Enterprises To Lay Off Over 300 People In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – One of the biggest employers in the City of Dunkirk plans to lay off over 300 workers. Wells Enterprises, Inc. filed a WARN notice this week, as part of the federally mandated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. In the notice, Wells said...
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
