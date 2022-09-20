ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Farm and Dairy

2 Story home, 1974 Corvette, 2008 Ford F-150, and misc.

Very Clean Two-Story Brick Home – 1,800+ Sq. Ft. Corner Lot – Two-Car Garage – Real Estate Sells. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 2455 Ridgewood Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601. Directions: Take State St. (Rt. 62) west of Union Ave. .4 miles to Ridgewood Ave. and south .4 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
ALLIANCE, OH
WHIZ

A New Data Center Opens in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio – Lt. Governor Jon Husted appeared in Coshocton today to attend the grand opening of a new blockchain and Bitcoin data center company. The facility, operated by Standard Power, repurposes the property of an abandoned paper mill and uses the site’s abundant energy supply and high speed data capabilities to provide a variety of opportunities for the community well into the future.
COSHOCTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
City
New Philadelphia, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Lines#Plant#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Battle Motors
wqkt.com

Wooster to clean up former auto repair shop site

The city of Wooster is moving forward with its plans to clean up the site of a former auto repair shop. The property, which is located downtown, in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, reportedly has contaminated soil and groundwater. According to the city, the cost of leveling the site, along with cleaning the groundwater, excavating the soil and repairing its streetscape will be north of $900,000. However, a grant that the city will apply for could potentially cover nearly 85 percent of that.
WOOSTER, OH
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Dover to Consider Homeless Shelter Locations

Nick McWilliams reporting – City officials are talking about the possibility of having a Tuscarawas County homeless shelter located in Dover. The discussion started after New Philadelphia expressed concerns with proposed locations for the project by the Friends of the Homeless Tuscarawas County, citing city building and zoning codes conflicts and protests from residents.
DOVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
barbertonherald.com

Mum Fest in a Magic City

Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
BARBERTON, OH
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
STARK COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff's Office will place license plate reader cameras at five locations, according to Maj. Joe Masi. The cameras are funded through a state grant and will be placed at "main thoroughfares" in the county, utilizing the same technology being used by the Mansfield Police Department.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Discounted Senior Admission, Stunt Show at County Fair

Nick McWilliams reporting – Wednesday at the Tuscarawas County Fair will offer discounted admissions for senior citizens. Senior Day, sponsored by the Dover Eagles, will welcome residents 65 and older for $1. It will be a busy morning for the Junior Fair, as Market and Dairy Steer Show, Feeder...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Much Cooler Air as We Welcome Fall

CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
CLEVELAND, OH
TheDailyBeast

Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy