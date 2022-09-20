Read full article on original website
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
Farm and Dairy
2 Story home, 1974 Corvette, 2008 Ford F-150, and misc.
Very Clean Two-Story Brick Home – 1,800+ Sq. Ft. Corner Lot – Two-Car Garage – Real Estate Sells. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 2455 Ridgewood Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601. Directions: Take State St. (Rt. 62) west of Union Ave. .4 miles to Ridgewood Ave. and south .4 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
WHIZ
A New Data Center Opens in Coshocton
COSHOCTON, Ohio – Lt. Governor Jon Husted appeared in Coshocton today to attend the grand opening of a new blockchain and Bitcoin data center company. The facility, operated by Standard Power, repurposes the property of an abandoned paper mill and uses the site’s abundant energy supply and high speed data capabilities to provide a variety of opportunities for the community well into the future.
whbc.com
Canton Council Approves Funding for Supplemental City Cleanup Program
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s lots to be done to make neighborhoods in the city of Canton look better. So council has agreed to spend around $250,000 annually in American Rescue Plan Act funds to supplement what the city already does in mowing vacant lots and more.
Broadview Heights expected to approve TIF for 54 acres off Ohio 82 near I-77
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – City Council will likely approve a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for 54 acres of land the city and other entities own near the end of Treeworth Boulevard, just west of Interstate 77. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
Strongsville will pay engineering firm $319,000 to study possible I-71 interchange at Boston Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Euthenics Inc., a Cleveland engineering firm, no more than $319,342 to perform feasibility and traffic studies for a possible new Interstate 71 interchange at Boston Road in Strongsville and Brunswick. Euthenics will also identify various design options for an I-71/Boston interchange and report...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Ohio, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming lakeside village. Keep reading to learn more.
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
wqkt.com
Wooster to clean up former auto repair shop site
The city of Wooster is moving forward with its plans to clean up the site of a former auto repair shop. The property, which is located downtown, in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, reportedly has contaminated soil and groundwater. According to the city, the cost of leveling the site, along with cleaning the groundwater, excavating the soil and repairing its streetscape will be north of $900,000. However, a grant that the city will apply for could potentially cover nearly 85 percent of that.
whbc.com
ODOT Repurposing I-77 Weigh Stations to Truck Parking, Salt Dome Facilities
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT District 11 out of New Philadelphia is repurposing a couple of former truck weigh stations at the same mile marker on I-77 just south of Bolivar. The northbound weigh station is being converted into a commercial truck parking lot. It’ll...
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
wtuz.com
Dover to Consider Homeless Shelter Locations
Nick McWilliams reporting – City officials are talking about the possibility of having a Tuscarawas County homeless shelter located in Dover. The discussion started after New Philadelphia expressed concerns with proposed locations for the project by the Friends of the Homeless Tuscarawas County, citing city building and zoning codes conflicts and protests from residents.
barbertonherald.com
Mum Fest in a Magic City
Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
whbc.com
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
Jets that Flew Migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard were from Charter Company Based at Akron-Canton Airport
Ultimate Jet transported the Venezuelan migrants in Dornier 328-310s as part of DeSantis stunt
whbc.com
Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
richlandsource.com
RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff's Office will place license plate reader cameras at five locations, according to Maj. Joe Masi. The cameras are funded through a state grant and will be placed at "main thoroughfares" in the county, utilizing the same technology being used by the Mansfield Police Department.
wtuz.com
Discounted Senior Admission, Stunt Show at County Fair
Nick McWilliams reporting – Wednesday at the Tuscarawas County Fair will offer discounted admissions for senior citizens. Senior Day, sponsored by the Dover Eagles, will welcome residents 65 and older for $1. It will be a busy morning for the Junior Fair, as Market and Dairy Steer Show, Feeder...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Much Cooler Air as We Welcome Fall
CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
