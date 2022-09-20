ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

WDIO-TV

Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School

Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
DULUTH, MN
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building

Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
DULUTH, MN
kymnradio.net

Interim Fire Chief Tom Nelson and NAFRS Board Chair Paul Liebenstein

Northfield Area Fire and Rescue (NAFRS) Interim Fire Chief Tom Nelson and Board Chair Paul Liebenstein. provide a brief history of the rescue squad and ambulance services and a slight change to be made, the process for determining a part-time vs full-time fire chief position, and discuss fire prevention.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Monticello, MN
KOOL 101.7

Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Some Hermantown Residents Concerned Over New Apartment Complex

It seems everywhere you turn in the Northland you see land being cleared for some type of new construction. If you drive on Central Entrance in Duluth across from Cub foods you can see a huge area of land cleared out that used to be littered with houses and trees. That is going to be a huge new retail area. And on Arrowhead Road next to the Kenwood plaza a massive amount of land was cleared there as well.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore

A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on last week. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday, September 13th, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

London Road in Duluth is Changing, and MnDOT wants to hear from you

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking to clean up traffic and improve safety, as it looks to redesign the congested London Road. “Last year, we put out a survey to all the public, anybody who wanted to participate. And we asked them, what is wrong with this corridor, what needs to be fixed?” says Pippi Mayfield, Public Engagement and Communications Director of MNDOT.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools

DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?. Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Habitat starts build on new home in Minnetonka as battle remains for more development

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Habitat for Humanity has started construction on its first home project in Minnetonka in 22 years, and with help from a local church, is hoping this is just the start of a burgeoning project that could lead to a dozen more."It's totally amazing," Chad Dipman, Habitat's Land Development Director, explained to WCCO. "It's the families who will really have won the opportunity to afford an ownership unit in the community of Minnetonka, which is exceedingly rare."Just how rare? According to the city officials, only 2.4 percent of units are available for rent or sale right now. The...
MINNETONKA, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
WATERTOWN, MN
MIX 108

Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area

The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
PLYMOUTH, MN
kymnradio.net

Andrei Sivanich discusses LBSA Flannel Gala

Andrei Sivanich of Laura Baker Services Association talks about the annual Flannel Gala to be held Thursday, September 22 at the Armory Square Event Center in Northfield, 7-9 pm. For more information and to buy tickets, visit Laurabaker.org and click on the link at the bottom left for the gala.
NORTHFIELD, MN

