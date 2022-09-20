Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
cbs3duluth.com
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
kymnradio.net
Interim Fire Chief Tom Nelson and NAFRS Board Chair Paul Liebenstein
Northfield Area Fire and Rescue (NAFRS) Interim Fire Chief Tom Nelson and Board Chair Paul Liebenstein. provide a brief history of the rescue squad and ambulance services and a slight change to be made, the process for determining a part-time vs full-time fire chief position, and discuss fire prevention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
Some Hermantown Residents Concerned Over New Apartment Complex
It seems everywhere you turn in the Northland you see land being cleared for some type of new construction. If you drive on Central Entrance in Duluth across from Cub foods you can see a huge area of land cleared out that used to be littered with houses and trees. That is going to be a huge new retail area. And on Arrowhead Road next to the Kenwood plaza a massive amount of land was cleared there as well.
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on last week. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday, September 13th, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
boreal.org
London Road in Duluth is Changing, and MnDOT wants to hear from you
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking to clean up traffic and improve safety, as it looks to redesign the congested London Road. “Last year, we put out a survey to all the public, anybody who wanted to participate. And we asked them, what is wrong with this corridor, what needs to be fixed?” says Pippi Mayfield, Public Engagement and Communications Director of MNDOT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools
DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?. Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Nightmare traffic near Renaissance Festival causes headache for businesses
Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2. Photo by Christine Schuster. Louisville Township supervisor Bob Pieper said Saturdays are busy this time of year for his furniture refinishing business on Old Brick Yard Road. But, on Saturday, it took one customer four hours...
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
Habitat starts build on new home in Minnetonka as battle remains for more development
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Habitat for Humanity has started construction on its first home project in Minnetonka in 22 years, and with help from a local church, is hoping this is just the start of a burgeoning project that could lead to a dozen more."It's totally amazing," Chad Dipman, Habitat's Land Development Director, explained to WCCO. "It's the families who will really have won the opportunity to afford an ownership unit in the community of Minnetonka, which is exceedingly rare."Just how rare? According to the city officials, only 2.4 percent of units are available for rent or sale right now. The...
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area
The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
kymnradio.net
Andrei Sivanich discusses LBSA Flannel Gala
Andrei Sivanich of Laura Baker Services Association talks about the annual Flannel Gala to be held Thursday, September 22 at the Armory Square Event Center in Northfield, 7-9 pm. For more information and to buy tickets, visit Laurabaker.org and click on the link at the bottom left for the gala.
Comments / 0