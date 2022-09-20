ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSLA

East Texas schools prepare for ‘random intruder detection audits’

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - School leaders are gearing up for surprise visits from state officials testing security measures to try and prevent another tragedy. With over 7,000 students and three campuses, Texarkana Texas Independent School District is one of the largest in the state. School leaders say safety and security have always been a priority.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - False reports of active shooters are being reported at some schools in Louisiana, authorities say. Fake reports were made at DeRidder High, Leesville High, David Thibodaux Stem Academy in Lafayette, Neville High School in Monroe, Merryville High, Mansfield High, Jennings High, Lake Arthur High, Abbeville High, Gueydan High, Berwick Jr. High, Berwick High, Westgate High, New Iberia High, Delcambre High and Rayne High School.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: 1811 Kid Ory House

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A more than 200-year-old house in LaPlace has an amazingly diverse history. The 1811 House is the birthplace of an early jazz legend, trombonist Kid Ory. But it’s also the place where enslaved people earlier rebelled to gain their freedom on the grounds of the Andry Plantation.
LAPLACE, LA
KSLA

Free car seat check being held on National Seat Check Saturday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To save lives, Louisiana State Police and Buckle Up Louisiana are offering free child car seats and booster seats. On Sept. 24, the National Seat Check Saturday, a child seat giveaway will be happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town, located at 8910 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport. No appointment is necessary for this event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday. The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Criminal justice professor discusses rash of crime across Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the FBI, Louisiana led the nation in the number of homicides in 2020. This year, New Orleans has been named the murder capital of the country. Just within the last two weeks, KSLA has covered at least eight shootings in Shreveport. Three of those shootings were fatal.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Person
Greg Abbott

