Boston, MA

The Hockey Writers

Sweeney’s Tenure as Bruins GM Could Hinge on Pastrnak Deal

During his time as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has had his moments of success, while also having his moments of failure. There really has been no in-between. While there has been both success and failures, the former Bruins’ defensemen faces arguably his biggest challenge during his eight...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

3 NHL stars announce their retirements on same day

Three NHL stars announced Tuesday they will be stepping away from the ice after lengthy careers. Keith Yandle, Zdeno Chara and P.K. Subban all decided to call it quits. All three players competed for more than 10 years and have plenty of accolades among them. While Yandle didn’t win a...
NHL
NHL

Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement

Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires

Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

FORWARDS (37) BLOG: Richardson Excited to Get Started in First Camp as Head Coach. Luke Richardson, Kyle Davidson speak ahead of first on-ice session at 2022 Training Camp. Head Coach Luke Richardson and General Manager Kyle Davidson walked into their first press conference of the season smiling. "I've been waiting...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour

Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
NHL

5 things to watch at training camp

Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Training Camp Schedule Released

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp

Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

10 stories, anecdotes and chirps as the Blue Jackets get back to action

The talkers ranged from captain Boone Jenner to star forward Patrik Laine and goalie Elvis Merzlikins to new acquisitions Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson. We'll write plenty about hockey as the season goes by. Here are 10 anecdotes that aren't about hockey from the day we reconnected with the CBJ players.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

10 questions for start of NHL training camps

Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
FOX Sports

For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
HOCKEY
NHL

Observations from Content Day

Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Ovechkin focusing on winning Stanley Cup again, not catching Howe

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin began his 18th NHL training camp Thursday not focused on the 21 goals he needs to score to catch Gordie Howe for second in NHL history, but thinking more about the number of chances he has left to win the Stanley Cup again with the Washington Capitals.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

FLAMES RE-SIGN ADAM RUZICKA

The forward has signed a two-year deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed centre Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract with an AAV of $762,500. This contract will be a two-way contract in the first year and a one-way contract in the second year.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Sign Hayton to Two-Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract," said Armstrong. "Barrett is a...
NHL
NHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Patrick Giles

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Patrick Giles has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract. "Patrick is a physical and talented player and we are looking forward to his development within our Panthers organization," said Zito. Giles, 22, skated in 10...
NHL
NHL

Chara's 'amazing' career set standard for Bruins, says Bourque

Work ethic, attitude of retired defenseman on, off ice was 'legendary' according to Hall of Famer. Ray Bourque used the word "amazing" repeatedly in conversation Tuesday, rolling through a variety of adjectives in glowing reference to Zdeno Chara. Chara's retirement announcement Tuesday was news in Boston as big as the...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Lundkvist eager to make most of 'great opportunity' after trade to Stars

Acquired from the Rangers, the former first-round pick adds youth and depth to Dallas' blue line. The Stars on Monday found a way to add depth to the defense and still get younger. Dallas acquired 22-year-old defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for two conditional draft...
DALLAS, TX

