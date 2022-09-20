Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Sweeney’s Tenure as Bruins GM Could Hinge on Pastrnak Deal
During his time as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has had his moments of success, while also having his moments of failure. There really has been no in-between. While there has been both success and failures, the former Bruins’ defensemen faces arguably his biggest challenge during his eight...
3 NHL stars announce their retirements on same day
Three NHL stars announced Tuesday they will be stepping away from the ice after lengthy careers. Keith Yandle, Zdeno Chara and P.K. Subban all decided to call it quits. All three players competed for more than 10 years and have plenty of accolades among them. While Yandle didn’t win a...
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
Zdeno Chara announced he will sign a one-day contract with Bruins, retire from NHL
Chara revealed his decision in an Instagram post. Tonight at 6:40 p.m., the Red Sox face the Reds in Cincinnati to begin a two-game series. And this weekend, the 1-1 Patriots will host the 1-1 Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the 2022 home opener. Zdeno Chara retires: Longtime...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires
Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
FORWARDS (37) BLOG: Richardson Excited to Get Started in First Camp as Head Coach. Luke Richardson, Kyle Davidson speak ahead of first on-ice session at 2022 Training Camp. Head Coach Luke Richardson and General Manager Kyle Davidson walked into their first press conference of the season smiling. "I've been waiting...
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
NHL
Training Camp Schedule Released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
NHL
5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp
Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
NHL
10 stories, anecdotes and chirps as the Blue Jackets get back to action
The talkers ranged from captain Boone Jenner to star forward Patrik Laine and goalie Elvis Merzlikins to new acquisitions Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson. We'll write plenty about hockey as the season goes by. Here are 10 anecdotes that aren't about hockey from the day we reconnected with the CBJ players.
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
FOX Sports
For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
NHL
Observations from Content Day
Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
NHL
Ovechkin focusing on winning Stanley Cup again, not catching Howe
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin began his 18th NHL training camp Thursday not focused on the 21 goals he needs to score to catch Gordie Howe for second in NHL history, but thinking more about the number of chances he has left to win the Stanley Cup again with the Washington Capitals.
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN ADAM RUZICKA
The forward has signed a two-year deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed centre Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract with an AAV of $762,500. This contract will be a two-way contract in the first year and a one-way contract in the second year.
NHL
Coyotes Sign Hayton to Two-Year Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract," said Armstrong. "Barrett is a...
NHL
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Patrick Giles
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Patrick Giles has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract. "Patrick is a physical and talented player and we are looking forward to his development within our Panthers organization," said Zito. Giles, 22, skated in 10...
NHL
Chara's 'amazing' career set standard for Bruins, says Bourque
Work ethic, attitude of retired defenseman on, off ice was 'legendary' according to Hall of Famer. Ray Bourque used the word "amazing" repeatedly in conversation Tuesday, rolling through a variety of adjectives in glowing reference to Zdeno Chara. Chara's retirement announcement Tuesday was news in Boston as big as the...
NHL
Lundkvist eager to make most of 'great opportunity' after trade to Stars
Acquired from the Rangers, the former first-round pick adds youth and depth to Dallas' blue line. The Stars on Monday found a way to add depth to the defense and still get younger. Dallas acquired 22-year-old defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for two conditional draft...
