Logik.io Enables Fike Corporation to Streamline Engineer-to-Order Product Configurations and Centralize Quote-to-Cash Process Within the Salesforce Ecosystem

thefastmode.com
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
dronedj.com
Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification
A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory...
The 'last man' selling floppy-disks says airlines continue to make orders for the ancient storage technology
The founder of floppydisk.com says that the airline industry is among his biggest customers, along with "hobbyists."
Ethereum's Merge Completed Without a Hitch, GPUs Are Free
The Ethereum blockchain has successfully undergone The Merge, a long-time-coming software upgrade that brings a number of changes to the ecosystem, the most important being the end of both Proof of Work and the exploitation of unpaid GPUs for cryptocurrency mining. GPU mining profitability has plummeted in the aftermath.
financefeeds.com
Boba expands interoperability, multichain features with Avalanche integration
Boba Network, a multi-chain scaling solution and Hybrid Compute platform, today announced its expansion to become the first Layer-2 scaling solution to launch on Avalanche. Boba’s expansion moves it beyond the scope of a traditional Layer-2 and reinforces its preeminent status for scaling blockchain networks. Combining its mass-level performance scalability with Avalanche’s additional features offers developers smarter tools to build more dynamic dApps.
dailyhodl.com
SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting Over 550 Signed Web 3.0 Project Integrations
Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure enabling highly accurate, robust data porting across a multitude of blockchains and DLTs with only three to five-second finality. Now, with over 550 signed integration partners, they’re officially announcing the launch of their alpha testnet as...
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution
The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
crowdfundinsider.com
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium
Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
CoinDesk
Cryptography Network Lit Protocol Raises $13M to Bolster Web3 Autonomy and Interoperability
Cryptography network Lit Protocol has raised $13 million in a Series A round led by crypto investment firm 1kx to hire developers creating a decentralized ownership and interoperability across protocols, the company announced Thursday. Lit aims to give individuals agency within Web3 ecosystems by giving users a private key that...
Event-Driven Architecture: Automatic DTO Generation From Event Documentation
One very important thing in the software development process that is often overlooked in the early stages of a project is API documentation. One of the solutions to this problem is frameworks for the automatic generation of documentation. In the case of dividing the project into microservices and using the...
The Next Web
UK scaleup launches groundbreaking approach to ID verification: turning your head
A UK scale-up this week unveiled an industry-first approach to identity verification: asking users to turn their heads. Onfido, an Oxford University spin-out, launched the software amid surging identity fraud. Growing economic pressures, increasing digitization, and pandemic-fuelled upheaval recently led politicians to warn that a “fraud epidemic” is sweeping across Onfido’s home country of the UK.
TechCrunch
Codacy nabs $15M to improve code reviews with automation
Aiming to change code reviews for the better, Jaime Jorge co-founded Codacy, which provides info on code quality, security, compliance and performance. Fresh off the launch of a new product designed to measure engineering performance metrics, Lisbon-based Codacy has closed a $15 million Series B funding round led by Bright Pixel Capital, the corporate VC of one of Portugal’s biggest employers, the Sonae Group.
CoinDesk
Alameda Research, Jump Crypto Lead $37M Funding for 3Commas Automated Crypto Trading Platform
3Commas, an automated crypto trading bot platform, has raised $37 million in a Series B funding round led by investment firms Target Global, Alameda Research and Jump Crypto, as well as Dmitry Tokarev, founder and CEO of crypto custodian Copper. The funding will be used to advance bot technology, expand the trading ecosystem and enhance developer tools for creating apps for the 3Commas ecosystem, according to a press release.
TechCrunch
Nvidia launches new services for training large language models
The new offerings are a part of Nvidia’s NeMo, an open source toolkit for conversational AI, and they’re designed to minimize — or even eliminate — the need for developers to build LLMs from scratch. LLMs are frequently expensive to develop and train, with one recent model — Google’s PaLM — costing an estimated $9 million to $23 million leveraging publicly available cloud computing resources.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
Engadget
Big tech companies to face UK probes over cloud service, messenger and smart speaker dominance
Ofcom, the broadcasting and telecoms regulator in the UK, is launching a probe to look into the cloud services tech giants offer in the coming weeks to ensure that there's healthy competition in the space. Further, the regulator has revealed that it will examine messaging and video calling services, as well as smart and connected devices in the near future. For its cloud investigation, Ofcom's market study will focus on the biggest cloud providers in the region, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google.
As FedNow Rollout Progresses, Banks, Processors Begin Strategic Shifts
Less than a year from now, faster payments — instant ones, in fact — will be a widespread reality in the United States. Connie Theien, head of industry relations for Federal Reserve Financial Services, told PYMNTS that the work going on behind the scenes has involved a seismic shift of how companies think about operations and the payments landscape in general.
cryptoglobe.com
MetaBlaze Reimagines GameFi—Play to Earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana & More in the Blaziverse dApp
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
foodlogistics.com
Leading 3PL To Announce One-Stop Portal for Customers & Employees
Arrive Logistics introduces ARRIVEnow, the suite of proprietary digital solutions created to increase productivity and drive efficiency for its shippers, carriers, and employees at scale. ARRIVEnow is a cloud-based native technology platform that uses machine learning models and human expertise to support the most complex transportation challenges. Over the next...
