Logik.io Enables Fike Corporation to Streamline Engineer-to-Order Product Configurations and Centralize Quote-to-Cash Process Within the Salesforce Ecosystem

Ofcom, the broadcasting and telecoms regulator in the UK, is launching a probe to look into the cloud services tech giants offer in the coming weeks to ensure that there's healthy competition in the space. Further, the regulator has revealed that it will examine messaging and video calling services, as well as smart and connected devices in the near future. For its cloud investigation, Ofcom's market study will focus on the biggest cloud providers in the region, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO